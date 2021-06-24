https://noqreport.com/2021/06/24/biden-allows-illegal-immigrants-ordered-to-be-deported-under-trump-to-restart-admissions-proceedings/

Share the truth

Starting this week, the Biden administration will reportedly allow migrants who were ordered to be deported during Donald Trump’s presidency for failing to attend mandated court hearings to re-enter the United States and start their admission process again.

Additionally, migrants whose admissions cases were terminated under the Trump administration will also be eligible to restart proceedings.

The changes — which are part of a rollback of former President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy — were reportedly outlined in a notice sent to Congress and obtained by CBS News .

“With these changes, thousands of people will finally be able to seek protection within the United States and leave the nightmare of the past several years behind them,” remarked Taylor Levy, an independent immigration attorney who works with asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration officially terminated the “Remain in Mexico” policy, formally known as Migrant Protection Protocols, which required those seeking asylum to wait in Mexico while their documents were processed instead of entering the U.S. CBS reported that the policy affected roughly 70,000 non-Mexican immigrants.

Activists had urged the new administration to end the policy, arguing that squalid conditions in Mexico interfered with asylum-seekers’ attempts to comply with immigration policies, […]

Read the whole story at www.theblaze.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

