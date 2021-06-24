https://www.cnsnews.com/blog/craig-bannister/watch-biden-aggressively-whispers-podium-boast-about-infrastructure

At a press conference Thursday, President Joe Biden whispered to reporters from his podium when he wanted to emphasize his points.

A video posted on social media by Townhall provides a montage of the Biden’s vocal theatrics.

As Biden announced that he now has the Republican support he needs to pass a compromise version of his infrastructure spending bill, he leaned in and took to whispering to tout the $1.9 trillion in relief checks he secured:

Last week, Joe Biden snapped at the press. This week he’s whispering at them. pic.twitter.com/2R54bmbZp5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 24, 2021

“I got them $1.9 trillion in relief, so far. They’re going to be getting checks in the mail that are consequential.”

At another point, he emphatically whispered into the microphone to claim credit for Democrats’ climate initiative:

“I wrote the bill – on the environment.”

Regarding criticism that all his government checks are to blame for employers’ current worker shortage, because it’s more profitable to receive government benefits than to return to work, Biden chided employers for not paying enough. “What’s happening?” he then asked:

“Pay them more. This is an employees’ – employees’ – bargaining chip, now. What’s happening?”

