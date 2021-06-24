https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-decries-beijings-intensifying-suppression-in-hong-kong-after-apple-daily_3873217.html

President Joe Biden demanded Beijing stop its “intensifying repression” in Hong Kong after the forced closure of a major pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily.

After suffering a massive police raid a week earlier and having their funds frozen by the Hong Kong government, the outlet—one of the few independent media in the city—printed its final edition on June 24, distributing 1 million copies.

Its website, social media accounts, and mobile app are no longer accessible. The paper said it made the decision over their staff’s safety and manpower considerations.

“It is a sad day for media freedom in Hong Kong and around the world,” said Biden in a statement on Thursday. “People in Hong Kong have the right to freedom of the press. Instead, Beijing is denying basic liberties and assaulting Hong Kong’s autonomy and democratic institutions and processes, inconsistent with its international obligations.”

Hailing the outlet “a much-needed bastion of independent journalism in Hong Kong,” Biden said that “Beijing must stop targeting the independent press” and release the arrested journalists.

“Journalists are truth-tellers who hold leaders accountable and keep information flowing freely—and that is needed now more than ever in Hong Kong, and in places around the world where democracy is under threat,” he said. “The act of journalism is not a crime.”

Five editors and executives at Apple Daily and its parent company Next Digital are in detention following the raid on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces, a violation of the national security law that carries a penalty of up to a lifetime in prison. The court has denied bail for two executives. On Wednesday, the police arrested a sixth—chief columnist Yeung Ching-kee—using the law.

In this handout image provided by Apple Daily, police officers conduct a raid at the Apple Daily office in Hong Kong, China, on June 17, 2021. (Apple Daily via Getty Images)

“Through arrests, threats, and forcing through a National Security Law that penalizes free speech, Beijing has insisted on wielding its power to suppress independent media and silence dissenting views,” Biden said.

He pledged that the “United States will not waver in our support of people in Hong Kong and all those who stand up for the basic freedoms all people deserve.”

Countries including Japan, the UK, the European Union, Canada, and Taiwan have criticized the shutdown of Apple Daily, calling it a blow to Hong Kong’s press freedom. China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, in response, dismissed the criticisms as an act of “point[ing] fingers.”

Apple Daily’s founder Jimmy Lai, a staunch Beijing critic, has been in jail since December, accused of participating in unauthorized rallies during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests back in 2019 and allegedly endangering national security.

Police set up a cordon line outside Apple Daily headquarters in Hong Kong on June 17, 2021. (Kin Cheung,File/AP Photo)

On Thursday, Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations human rights chief, criticized Lai’s detention, saying he has “faced negative consequences for the exercise of their fundamental human rights.”

In a joint statement with seven other journalist associations and press unions, Hong Kong Journalists Association expressed “anger and pain for the loss of this much valued multi-media press group that had long been pursuing and defending journalism.”

“We cannot take to the streets to express our dissatisfaction as we are bound by the group gathering ban, but it won’t keep us silent,” the group said. “As a demonstration of unity,” the group said, they will dress in black “in protest of the government’s blow against freedom of press.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

