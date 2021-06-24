http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/ih9ir2a87qg/biden-explains.php

President Biden shared his deep thoughts on the surge in violent crime (a/k/a “gun violence”) with a weary populace yesterday. The White House has posted the text of Biden’s remarks here. Among his deep thoughts:

For folks at home, here’s what you need to know: I’ve been at this a long time and there are things we know that work that reduce gun violence and violent crime, and things that we don’t know about. But things we know about: Background checks for purchasing a firearm are important; a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines — no one needs to have a weapon that can fire over 30, 40, 50, even up to 100 rounds unless you think the deer are wearing Kevlar vests or something; community policing and programs that keep neighborhoods safe and keep folks out of trouble. These efforts worked. They saved lives. But over time, these policies were gutted and were woefully underfunded.

One might say he’s “been at this” for too long. A believer in recycling, Biden is recycling canards from the Clinton era of ancient history.

Someone on the editorial board of the New York Post tuned in to Biden’s remarks. The Post now asks “Is no one going to mention how confusing and out of it Biden was?” The editorial observes:

He slurred his words. He called the ATF “the AFT.” At one point, he talked about the history of the Second Amendment and “the blood of patriots” before concluding that someone would need nuclear weapons to take down the government. If you weren’t confused, you were horrified. Biden was obviously tired, speaking in barely a monotone. He couldn’t pronounce “cognitive.”

The Post includes the video below along with its editorial. There is a good reason why Biden relies on a prepared text is protected even from a friendly press.

BIDEN: “Those who say the blood of Patriots, you know, and all the stuff about how we’re gonna have to move against the government.” “If you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons.”pic.twitter.com/WVHUffpphP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 23, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

