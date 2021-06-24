https://beckernews.com/biden-fear-mongers-delta-variant-as-deadlier-than-covid-pushes-for-more-childhood-vaccinations-39891/

As the COVID pandemic subsides, it should be no surprise to Americans that power-craven officials and attention-addicted “experts” are now hyping the inevitable “variant” of a virus with a 99.7% survival rate as “deadlier” and “more contagious” than the initial wave.

It is being called the “delta variant,” apparently because it sounds scarier than ‘commonplace viral mutation.’ It is being marketed as an apocalyptic strain that will end life on earth as we know it, unless everyone, including small children who do not need it, get the vaccinations.

On Thursday, Joe Biden once again pressed for vaccinations by turning to his familiar snake-oil pitchman Dr. Anthony Fauci. Enjoy, if you like state propaganda:

Here’s the deal: The Delta variant is more contagious, it’s deadlier, and it’s spreading quickly around the world – leaving young, unvaccinated people more vulnerable than ever. Please, get vaccinated if you haven’t already. Let’s head off this strain before it’s too late. pic.twitter.com/9gBeRpvCe8 — President Biden (@POTUS) June 24, 2021

The only thing missing was: ‘Get the jab! Come on, man!’

Fauci in the video argues that the lower vaccination rates among young people put them at “greater risk” to get the delta variant of COVID. It is as if the only thing that matters to the administration is pushing vaccines and fear, as COVID rates plummet to rock bottom.

The Biden pitch follows upon his wife Jill Biden not-so-subtly berating Tennesseeans about not getting enough vaccination shots.

NEW – Crowd in Nashville boos after Jill Biden talks low vaccine rates. “You’re booing yourselves,” she says.pic.twitter.com/JgiEwpuO9e — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 23, 2021

After Jill Biden gets booed for chiding Tennesseans about vaccine rates, she tells the audience, “You’re booing yourselves.” Smooth, Jill.

Despite Biden’s push to use children as guinea pigs for unnecessary experimental vaccines, on Wednesday, a Centers for Disease Control advisory group released a statement on the ‘likely link’ between COVID-19 vaccinations and heart inflammation in rare cases. In over 300 cases of reported myocarditis or pericarditis, a Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccination preceded the heart condition.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technical (VaST) Work Group noted the adverse reaction in vaccinated males between the ages of 16 and 24. The development of the heart condition was observed in adolescents and young adults and was considerably higher after the second dose in males.

Here is the medical breakdown into something called “statistics” that people can see for themselves:

Earlier this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the use of the experimental Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines in children as young as 12.

President Biden in May praised the childhood vaccination program “as one more giant step in our fight against the pandemic,” and he called on parents to get their children vaccinated.

“The bottom line is this: A vaccine for kids between the ages of 12 and 15 … [is] safe, effective, easy, fast and free,” Biden claimed without evidence. “So my hope is that parents will take advantage of the vaccine and get their kids vaccinated.”

“Safe.” Even though the statistics show appreciable risk. “Effective.” Even though children are not significantly at-risk. “Free.” Even though taxpayers are paying for it.

If the American people cannot trust Biden to be honest about his policies, then why should people trust his advice on childhood vaccinations? Parents should take a close look at the data and decide the risks to their children for themselves.

