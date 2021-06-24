https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/biden-picks-cindy-mccain-nominee-us-ambassador-un-agencies-food-and

President Biden on Wednesday nominated Cindy McCain to serve as “U.S. Representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, with rank of Ambassador.”

“I am deeply honored and look forward the work ahead,” she tweeted.

McCain is the widow of the late Republican Sen. John McCain who lost the 2008 presidential election contest to Democrat Barack Obama. She endorsed Biden during the 2020 presidential race.

