President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that he will nominate Cindy McCain to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, the White House said.

McCain, the widow of longtime Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), has a relationship with Biden that has spanned for decades and also endorsed the president during the 2020 election.

“I am deeply honored and look forward [sic] the work ahead,” McCain said on Twitter.

Besides McCain, the Biden administration announced in a statement that the president intends to nominate over a dozen individuals to serve “key” roles if confirmed.

Jack Markell, the former Democratic governor of Biden’s home state of Delaware, is among 17 nominees set to serve multiple roles. If confirmed, Markell will become the U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Others include Claire Cronin, the nominee for U.S. ambassador to Ireland, and Michael Carpenter as U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

McCain previously described Biden during the 2020 presidential race as a leader who can cross party lines and unite the country.

“There’s only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation,” she said last year, referring to Biden.

U.S. Democratic vice presidential nominee and senator from California, Kamala Harris, Cindy McCain (C) and Democratic presidential candidate, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden listen to tribal leaders and veterans speak at the American Indian Veterans National Memorial at the Heard Museum in Phoenix, Arizona, on Oct. 8, 2020. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Several high-profile politicians, including Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), congratulated McCain’s nomination on social media.

“I am confident Cindy will be a great partner to Governor David Beasley, who is in charge of the World Food Programme,” Graham said. “She will be a great ambassador for this important cause, and I look forward to her confirmation.”

“Cindy McCain is a demonstrated humanitarian, civic, leader, and a terrific choice to represent America’s work with the United Nations combating famine and hunger crises around the world,” Sinema said. “As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, Cindy’s leadership will prove even more important to the world’s vulnerable populations. I look forward to supporting her nomination, and I know she will make Arizona—and America—proud.”

McCain is the chair and director of the wholesale company Hensley & Co., which is headquartered in the West Phoenix area. The company distributes wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages.

The slew of nominations announced by the Biden administration are sent to the U.S. Senate for confirmation.

