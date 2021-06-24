https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2021/06/24/biden-nominee-called-for-population-control-we-must-breed-fewer-consuming-humans-n1456964

Tracy Stone-Manning, President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), argued that Americans need to have fewer children and called American kids “environmental hazards” in her graduate thesis at the University of Montana. Stone-Manning has already come under fire for her connection to a tree-spiking incident — a form of ecoterrorism — in the 1980s.

“Can you find the environmental hazard in this photo?” reads an advertisement Stone-Manning created as part of her thesis, to which the Daily Caller drew attention on Thursday. Beneath the text, she included a photo of a shirtless baby.

“That’s right, it’s the cute baby,” the advertisement read. “Americans believe that overpopulation is only a problem somewhere else in the world. But it’s a problem here too.”

“The earth is only so big, and we can tap into it only so often. In America, we tap in often and hard,” Stone-Manning argued. “When we overpopulate, the earth notices it more. Stop at two. It could be the best thing you do for the planet.”

The baby photo represents merely one of eight advertisements Stone-Manning created for her thesis. At least one other ad involves overpopulation.

The other ad, a script meant for television, involved a woman “daydreaming over a cup of coffee” and debating having another child.

“I know it would be my third baby, but there’s not a population problem here like in Africa or India… and besides, smart people like Bob and me should be the people having kids,” the woman says (emphasis original).

At that point, the video ad would cut to footage of a smokestack, nuclear reactors, a dam, exhaust, smog, an “oil laden bird,” a traffic jam, and an overflowing landfill. The voiceover would chime in: “A child born in America will burn 499 times more energy than a child born in Ethiopia. And each year, Americans add 2 million energy-eating humans to the earth. We consume one quarter of all the world’s resources, simply by living as Americans. When we have children, the planet feels it more.”

“Do the truly smart thing. Stop at one or two kids,” the voiceover would conclude.

“The origin of our abuses is us. If there were fewer of us, we would have less impact,” Stone-Manning argued in the thesis. “We must consume less, and more importantly, we must breed fewer consuming humans.”

This population control message raises new questions about Biden’s nominee to lead the Bureau of Land Management, which oversees federal lands.

Stone-Manning had already faced severe criticism for apparently misleading lawmakers during nomination hearings. She told senators that she had never been the target of an investigation, but federal officials had indeed arrested her in an eco-terrorism case.

In 1993, Stone-Manning received legal immunity in exchange for her testimony that she retyped and sent an anonymous letter to the U.S. Forest Service on behalf of John P. Blount, her former roommate and friend. The letter told the Forest Service that 500 pounds of “spikes measuring 8 to 10 inches in length” had been jammed into the trees of an Idaho forest.

“The sales were marked so that no workers would be injured and so that you a-holes know that they are spiked,” the letter continued. “The majority of the trees were spiked within the first ten feet, but many, many others were spiked as high as a hundred and fifty feet.”

These spikes would severely injure loggers who had the misfortune of cutting the trees down.

Blount spent 17 months in prison for this act of eco-terrorism.

Not only does Stone-Manning have a close personal history with an eco-terrorist, but she advocated for population control. While she seems to fit Biden’s extreme climate agenda, her population control ads might be too radioactive for the moderate Democrats in the Senate.

