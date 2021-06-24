http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FVRgKc6YScc/

President Joe Biden offered glowing praise for Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) after he announced an infrastructure deal with him and nine other moderate Republican senators.

“In my years in the senate, the single greatest currency you have is your word. Keeping your word,” Biden said. “Mitt Romney has never broken his word to me.”

The Republican senators working with Biden include Romney and Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Rob Portman (R-OH).

“You know, the senator from Alaska … the senator from Maine, they’ve never broken their word with me,” Biden said. “They’re friends.”

Biden repeatedly hearkened back to the old days of the United States senate when he was the senator from Delaware and used to work with Republicans to pass bills on infrastructure.

“The people I was with today are people that I trust. I don’t agree with them on a lot of things, but I trust them when they say this is the deal,” he said. “We’ll stick to the deal.”

Biden said the final bill was a compromise, but boasted he got $66 billion worth of funding for Amtrak, $49 billion in public transit, as well as billions in funding for electric infrastructure, charging stations, and electric buses.

Biden boasted he got government spending levels that echoed communist China.

“When I raised that before, some of you looked at me like, ‘Where have you been Biden? You’ve been spending too much in China or something,’” he said, paraphrasing his media critics.

“I haven’t been to China,” he added.

At a press conference earlier Thursday, Romney praised his fellow senators as a “great group of people” that could get things done.

“I don’t know how far it’s going to get. I think it will get all the way. We got the president behind it,” he said, adding, “America works, the Senate works, and we can work together.

