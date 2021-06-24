https://www.waynedupree.com/2021/06/fauci-potus-video/

Something very strange happened on the account run by Biden’s handlers…I’m talking about the official “POTUS” Twitter account.

We all know that Biden doesn’t write those tweets. The man can hardly string a sentence together, and I’m sure he doesn’t even fully understand what Twitter actually is at this point.

So, we can stop pretending he writes anything – we all know the Handlers are the ones operating that account.

So now, the question is this: Why did the Hanlderss post a haunting video of Dr. Facui trying to scare the living hell out of Americans, and then quickly delete it, only to re-post an edited version later?

Take a look at the tweet that was posted and then deleted.

Here’s what Fauci said in the video: “Here’s the deal: The Delta variant is more contagious, it’s deadlier, and it’s spreading quickly around the world — leaving young, unvaccinated people more vulnerable than ever. Please, get vaccinated if you haven’t already. Le’s head off this strain before it’s too late.”

ICYMI – Tweet with a video message from Dr. Fauci has been deleted. pic.twitter.com/7oJiN0ywfs — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 24, 2021

Here’s the new video with the part about “vaccinated people” being at risk as well, apparently removed.

Are they just making this up as they go along?

UPDATE – This part of Dr. Fauci’s video message was removed in the newly uploaded post. pic.twitter.com/fRDauIwL7a — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 24, 2021

At least the WH deleted Fauci’s vaccine denialism before reposting. What a trainwreck this guy is. https://t.co/Mlwn4sePIm — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 24, 2021

I have two thoughts on this…and hey, Fact-Checkers, these are just my opinions, so don’t go crazy on me.

I believe the government is obviously trying to push the vaccine, but less for “health reasons” and more for revenue reasons…the numbers are not where they want them to be, especially with younger people who aren’t impacted by this virus the same way the obese and elderly are. So, this new “Delta variant” is a way to scare the hell out of young people to get them to rush out and get the vaccine.

My question is this: where are the official studies (more than one) that back up what Fauci is saying? Where are the studies that the vaccine works against this so-called Delta variant? Where is any of this stuff? All we have is Fauci making haunting videos trying to scare people and then editing out certain portions.

As a former marketing/PR person, this feels like a staged campaign.

Secondly, I believe that after the Dems lost the bid to “federalize elections,” and make it so Republicans could basically never win again, they’re desperate to stir up more “COVID panic” ahead of the 2022 election, so they can lock down the country and make mail-in ballots part of 2022 so they have a fighting chance.

Here’s what people said about the mysterious video:

“Either the vax provides protection or it doesn’t. It’s obvious what the agenda is here.”

“Do I get this right? They cut out the part that says vaxxed people are in danger too? Bahaaa F*** Fauci and his Dildo-Variant ahh Delta-Variant “

“Literal f**king clown show”

“If you still believe in this and have not put the facts together you are truly a waste”

“Vaccinated people are VERY VERY well protected, but even if you are vaccinated, don’t meet other people, keep wearing the mask, and generally do as if you weren’t vaccinated”

“LOL they think we don’t notice”

“Dr Fraudci.”

“Time to turn up the fear machine”

“There’s an election coming up, time to whip up the panic, everyone.”

I’m sorry, but this is all-too-familiar, and it feels like 2020 all over again.

And I think Biden’s Handlers put up the video and then noticed the “messaging” wasn’t quite “right” and had to remove it, fix it, then re-post.

What do you think?

