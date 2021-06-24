https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/560103-biden-says-he-wont-sign-bipartisan-bill-without-reconciliation-bill

President BidenJoe BidenSchumer vows to advance two-pronged infrastructure plan next month Biden appoints veteran housing, banking regulator as acting FHFA chief Iran claims U.S. to lift all oil sanctions but State Department says ‘nothing is agreed’ MORE on Thursday said he won’t sign the bipartisan infrastructure deal if Congress doesn’t also pass a reconciliation bill, committing to a dual track system to get both bills passed.

“I expect that in the coming months this summer, before the fiscal year is over, that we will have voted on this bill, the infrastructure bill, as well as voted on the budget resolution. But if only one comes to me, this is the only one that comes to me, I’m not signing it. It’s in tandem,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiSchumer vows to advance two-pronged infrastructure plan next month Senators say White House aides agreed to infrastructure ‘framework’ Tim Cook called Pelosi to say tech antitrust bills were rushed MORE (D-Calif.) said Thursday that the House would not vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill until the Senate passes a larger set of Democratic priorities through budget reconciliation.

Biden said he agreed with the Speaker on the sequencing.

“The bipartisan bill from the very beginning was understood, there’s going to have to be the second part of it. I’m not just signing the bipartisan bill and forgetting about the rest that I proposed. I proposed a significant piece of legislation in three parts and all three parts are equally important,” the president said.

Biden’s remarks are likely to ease concerns among progressive Democrats who are wary of the bipartisan agreement because it does not include other Democratic priorities, like measures to expand access to child care, free education and paid family leave.

Still, Democrats will need to convince moderates like Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinSchumer vows to advance two-pronged infrastructure plan next month Senators say White House aides agreed to infrastructure ‘framework’ Briahna Joy Gray: Biden is keeping the filibuster to have ‘a Joe Manchin presidency’ MORE (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaSenators say White House aides agreed to infrastructure ‘framework’ Briahna Joy Gray: Biden is keeping the filibuster to have ‘a Joe Manchin presidency’ Sanders says he’s ‘tired of talking’ about Manchin, Sinema MORE (D-Ariz.) to go along with a big reconciliation bill, which could allow Democrats to pass the rest of their agenda without GOP support.

Senate progressives had already signaled on Thursday that they wouldn’t bless the bipartisan infrastructure deal without a major reconciliation package.

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSenators say White House aides agreed to infrastructure ‘framework’ Briahna Joy Gray: Biden is keeping the filibuster to have ‘a Joe Manchin presidency’ On The Money: Biden to fire FHFA director after Supreme Court removes restriction | Yellen pleads with Congress to raise debt ceiling MORE (I-Vt.) vowed that there would not be movement on a bipartisan deal unless there is a “firm, absolute agreement” on a reconciliation bill.

Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphySenators say White House aides agreed to infrastructure ‘framework’ ‘Killibuster’: Democratic angst grows as filibuster threatens agenda Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill MORE (D-Conn.) also told reporters he wouldn’t vote for the package without knowing what is in a reconciliation bill.

The infrastructure framework he endorsed on Thursday includes $579 billion in new spending for a total of $973 billion over five years and just over $1.2 trillion over eight years.

Biden acknowledged on Thursday that there are divisions among his party on how to move forward.

“My party’s divided but my party’s also rational. If they can’t get every single thing they want but all they have in the bill before them is good, are they going to vote no? I don’t think so.”

The president said there is plenty of work ahead to get both bills to his desk and said he would work with Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Chuck SchumerDemocrats urge Biden to extend moratorium on student loan payments White House draws ire of progressives amid voting rights defeat Murkowski to vote ‘no’ on voting rights bill MORE (D-N.Y.) to make sure both are passed expeditiously. Biden also brushed off criticism from progressives about his willingness to negotiate with Republicans, saying that he would always look to find common ground where possible.

“I’m not going to rest until both get to my desk,” Biden said. “I know there are some of my party who discourage me from seeking an agreement with my Republican colleagues, who said that we should go bigger and go alone. To them I say this: I’ve already shown in my young presidency that I’m prepared to do whatever needs to get done to move the country forward. That’s what I did with the American Rescue Plan.”

“When we can find common ground, though, working across party lines, that is what I will seek to do,” he continued. “The reason why is because the broader support a proposal has in Congress, the stronger its prospects for passage.”

