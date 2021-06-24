https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-slammed-for-using-offensive-term-for-latinos-suggesting-latinos-are-illegal-aliens-mixing-up-tuskegee-airmen

President Joe Biden faced backlash on Thursday for using a term for Latinos that some consider offensive, suggesting that Latinos are illegal aliens, and for mixing up the Tuskegee Airmen with the Tuskegee Syphilis Study.

“There’s a reason why it’s been harder to get African Americans initially to get vaccinated because they’re used to being experimented on, the Tuskegee Airmen and others,” Biden said. “People have memories. People have long memories.”

As explained by the National Park Service, the Tuskegee Airmen and the Tuskegee Syphilis Study are two entirely separate things and are not related.

“It’s awful hard as well to get latinx vaccinated as well,” Biden continued. “Why? They’re worried that they’ll be vaccinated and deported.”

BIDEN: “It’s awful hard as well to get Latinx vaccinated… Why? They’re worried they’ll be vaccinated and deported.” pic.twitter.com/gt2mcuAGB2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 24, 2021

Biden faced backlash online for his remarks about Latinos as only 3% of Latinos use the woke term “latinx.”

Which Biden intern told him about latinx https://t.co/OqTTqeKBJA — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 24, 2021

Ugh. Sleepy uses the offensive and woke term LatinX. He also assumes that Hispanic Americans are here illegally?pic.twitter.com/Zhmth7jAKE — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) June 24, 2021

We should actually deport anyone who uses “Latinx” unironically. https://t.co/W7PUULzV3M — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) June 25, 2021

I’m not sure what’s worse here, that Joe Biden unironically uses the term “LatinX,” or that Joe Biden thinks all Latin Americans are illegal aliens https://t.co/JuHCMuNVCk — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) June 25, 2021

This man is absolutely Ridiculoux. https://t.co/t3JpBk1RzA — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 24, 2021

Did he really say Latinx? That’s embarrassing. https://t.co/EY70MWPRdD — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) June 24, 2021

That’s not a real word https://t.co/bldQuOMEz4 — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) June 24, 2021

In one sentence, Biden managed accuse every Latin person in America of being illegal while labeling them with a word they hate. What a perfect disaster this guy is. https://t.co/re8rSb2aPF — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 24, 2021

I find the word Latinx highly offensive and disrespectful to our beautiful rich in history Spanish / Castellano language. — Francisco (@friscobenz) June 24, 2021

As a Latino the use of the term Latinx is offensive and pejorative to me. — Roberto Echeverria® (@RobertoRiyadh) June 24, 2021

