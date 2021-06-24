https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-slammed-for-using-offensive-term-for-latinos-suggesting-latinos-are-illegal-aliens-mixing-up-tuskegee-airmen

President Joe Biden faced backlash on Thursday for using a term for Latinos that some consider offensive, suggesting that Latinos are illegal aliens, and for mixing up the Tuskegee Airmen with the Tuskegee Syphilis Study.

“There’s a reason why it’s been harder to get African Americans initially to get vaccinated because they’re used to being experimented on, the Tuskegee Airmen and others,” Biden said. “People have memories. People have long memories.”

As explained by the National Park Service, the Tuskegee Airmen and the Tuskegee Syphilis Study are two entirely separate things and are not related.

“It’s awful hard as well to get latinx vaccinated as well,” Biden continued. “Why? They’re worried that they’ll be vaccinated and deported.”

Biden faced backlash online for his remarks about Latinos as only 3% of Latinos use the woke term “latinx.”

