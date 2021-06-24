https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-threatens-on-guns-if-you-willfully-falsify-a-record-well-find-you-hunter-biden-allegedly-did-that

On Wednesday, at his press conference about soaring crime rates across America, President Biden targeted gun dealers, listing a series of threats, including, “if you willfully falsify a record… We’ll find you.”

Yet the threat to target those who falsify records in gun dealing highlights the fact that Biden’s son Hunter appears to have falsified his record in 2018 on a firearms transaction in his gun purchase. Politico reported:

POLITICO obtained copies of the Firearms Transaction Record and a receipt for the gun dated Oct. 12, 2018. Hunter responded “no” to a question on the transaction record that asks, “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?” Five years earlier, he had been discharged from the Navy Reserve after testing positive for cocaine, and he and family members have spoken about his history of drug use. Lying on the form is a felony …

“Making a false statement on a federal criminal background check, known as ATF Form 4473, is a violation of federal law under Section 922(a)(6) of the U.S. criminal code,” The Daily Signal noted. “It also could violate Section 922(g)(3), which prohibits a drug user from possessing a firearm with ammunition.”

President Biden said on Wednesday:

In April I announced that the Justice Department is going to be issuing an annual report on gun trafficking so we can update that data. Today the Department is announcing, as I just did, a major crackdown to stem the flow of guns used to commit violent crimes. It’s zero-tolerance for gun dealers who willfully violate key existing laws and regulations. I repeat: zero tolerance. If you willfully sell a gun to someone who’s prohibited from possessing it, if you willfully fail to run a background check, if you willfully falsify a record, if you willfully fail to cooperate with the trace or request or inspections, my message to you is this: We’ll find you and we will seek your license to sell guns. We’ll make sure you can’t sell death and mayhem on our streets. It’s an outrage; it has to end, and we’ll end it.

It’s on purpose isn’t it? He knows his son did it and he wants you to know “Fuck you, what are you going to do about it” https://t.co/Tm9wLsS8NE — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 24, 2021

During the same speech on Wednesday, Biden also claimed American citizens would need “F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons” to confront a tyrannical government, asserting:

The Second Amendment from the day it was passed, limited the type of people who could own a gun and what type of weapon you could own. You couldn’t buy a cannon. [Those who] say the blood of the, the blood of patriots, you know, and all this stuff about how we’re going to have to move against the government. Well, the tree of liberty is not [watered with] the blood of patriots, what’s happened is that there never been, if you want, if you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons. The point is that there’s always been the ability to limit, rationally limit, the type of weapon that can be owned, and who can own it.

