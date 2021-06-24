https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/biden-f-15s-and-nuclear-weapons

During a speech on his strategy to crack down on violent crime, President Joe Biden focused on gun control. At one point, he even claimed that the Constitution doesn’t protect our right to own “assault weapons” because “if you wanted, or if you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons.”

On the radio program Thursday, Glenn Beck reacted to the bizarre speech in which the president of the United States seemingly threatened to bring out nukes against his own people.

“Yesterday was a very important day because [Biden] said there are radicals out there that want to destroy the government,” Glenn said. “First of all, I’m not a radical. I’m a constitutionalist. I’m an American, a proud American that recognizes the dark sides of our history, and the good sides of our history. I believe in the American people. I believe in all of us, all of us, no matter your skin color, how you were born, where you were born, [or] to whom you were born. Makes no difference. No difference.

“Each of us are created as individuals, and none of us have to pay for the sins of our father. We have to pay for our own sins, and believe me, brother, that’s enough. If that makes me a radical, then fine. You can label me as one. But that’s not who I am, and I don’t want to overthrow the government. I just want an end to the march towards tyranny.”

