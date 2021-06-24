https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/bidens-land-management-nominee-once-called-population-control-environmental?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Biden administration nominee to run the Bureau of Land Management once encouraged population-control measures, including a voluntary two-child maximum, to resolve environmental threats, according to a news report.

The nominee, Tracy Stone-Manning, in her graduate thesis paper at the University of Montana, where she earned a master’s degree in environmental science, cited overpopulation in the U.S. as a danger to the earth with a tangible solution, the Daily Caller reported Thursday.

“The origin of our abuses is us,” she wrote in her 1992 thesis. “If there were fewer of us, we would have less impact. We must consume less, and more importantly, we must breed fewer consuming humans.”

In a magazine ad for her thesis, an image of a toddler is displayed with the caption: “Can you find the environmental hazard in this photo?”

“That’s right, it’s the cute baby,” the ad continues. “Americans believe overpopulation is only a problem somewhere else in the world. But it’s a problem here too.”

Stone-Manning’s ad goes on to say that parents should limit their family size to two children if they want to do what’s best for earth. She also writes that the planet is only so big and can only handle so much, saying that in America “we tap in often and hard. … When we overpopulate, the earth notices it more. Stop at two. It could be the best thing you do for the planet.”

The nominee has also faced criticism over her connection to a 1980 tree-spiking operation in which spikes were put on trees to stop logging efforts. She was able to trade her testimony for immunity from prosecution.

