https://hotair.com/john-s-2/2021/06/24/bidens-nominee-to-lead-the-bureau-of-land-management-supported-population-control-and-tree-spiking-n398841

Her name is Tracy Stone-Manning and she’s President Biden’s pick to lead the Bureau of Land Management. Yesterday the Daily Caller dug up Stone-Manning’s 1992 graduate thesis which was titled “Into the heart of the beast| A case for environmental advertising.” It contained a series of environmental adds, at least one of which was focused on population control:

“The origin of our abuses is us. If there were fewer of us, we would have less impact,” Stone-Manning wrote in her thesis. “We must consume less, and more importantly, we must breed fewer consuming humans.”… Stone-Manning’s thesis was centered around eight advertisements she created to bring attention to issues of overpopulation, overgrazing, the corporate timber industry and an 1872 mining law… The first advertisement featured in the paper was a picture of a shirtless American baby with the headline: “Can you find the environmental hazard in this photo?”

Here’s the ad itself. The text at the bottom reads: “That’s right, it’s the cute baby. Americans believe that overpopulation is only a problem somewhere else in the world. But it’s a problem here too.” It goes on to say, “We breed more than any other industrialized nation.”

Speaking about the proposed ad, Stone-Manning admitted it was harsh. “Harshly, the ads say that the earth can’t afford Americans. More softly, they ask people to think about how their family planning choices affect the planet,” she wrote.

Stone-Manning has already made headlines this week after the former head of the Bureau of Land Management under President Obama called for her to withdraw her name over a tree-spiking incident she was involved with in 1989.

[Robert] Abbey, who served as BLM director from 2009 to 2012, told E&E News that he had initially supported Tracy Stone-Manning’s nomination. But said he is “now one of the people who believe that she should withdraw her name from further consideration for the BLM director position.”… “As a 30-year BLM career employee, I don’t take her actions lightly, nor should anyone else,” Abbey said. “If Stone-Manning participated in any aspect of planning, implementation or cover-up in the spiking of trees, then she should not be confirmed.”

Tree-spiking has been called a form of eco-terrorism and presents a serious hazard to anyone cutting into a tree with a chainsaw or at a sawmill. A sawmill worker named George Alexander was nearly killed in 1987 when a massive blade hit a spike and exploded. Stone-Manning admitted to sending a letter on behalf of her friend who spiked the trees:

Stone-Manning has admitted that she sent a letter to the US Forest Service on behalf of her friend and former roommate John Blount in 1989, when she was a graduate student at the University of Montana. The letter revealed that 500 pounds of “spikes measuring 8 to 10 inches in length” had been driven into trees in Idaho’s Clearwater National Forest… The letter warned officials that the trees “were marked so that no workers would be injured and so that you a–holes know that they are spiked. The majority of the trees were spiked within the first ten feet, but many, many others were spiked as high as a hundred and fifty feet.” “P.S., You bastards go in there anyway and a lot of people could get hurt,” concluded the letter, which was obtained by Fox News last week.

Blount was convicted and sentenced to 17 months in prison. Stone-Manning got a pass because she agreed to testify against him.

As recently as yesterday the White House was still defending her nomination. The fact that she was clearly an extremist doesn’t seem to concern the Biden administration.

