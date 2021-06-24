https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/biological-male-barred-womens-400-meter-olympic-hurdle-due-high-testosterone-levels/

CeCe Telfer

A biological male was barred from competing in the women’s 400-meter Olympic hurdle event due to high testosterone levels.

CeCe Telfer, a transgender runner who previously won the NCAA title as a ‘woman,’ is now trying to compete as a woman in the Olympics.

Telfer used to compete in the men’s division at Division II Franklin Pierce, but after losing, he ‘transitioned’ into a female and became a superstar.

“Telfer was entered in this week’s trials but was ultimately not allowed to compete because of guidelines World Athletics released in 2019 that closed off international women’s events of between 400 meters and a mile to athletes who did not meet the eligibility requirements. Among those requirements was that their testosterone levels had to be below 5 nonomoles per liter (nmol/L) for a span of 12 months.” – AP reported.

“CeCe has turned her focus towards the future and is continuing to train. She will compete on the national — and world — stage again soon,” Telfer’s manager David McFarland said.

“Following notification from World Athletics on June 17 that the conditions had not yet been met, USATF provided CeCe with the eligibility requirements and, along with World Athletics, the opportunity to demonstrate her eligibility so that she could compete at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials. According to subsequent notification to CeCe from World Athletics on June 22, she has not been able to demonstrate her eligibility.” – USATF said in a statement.

Here’s a video of CeCe Telfer in action (from 2019):

