Disturbing body camera footage captured the moment a suspect reportedly shot a Daytona Beach, Florida, police officer in the head.

The incident has sparked a countywide manhunt for the suspect, who remains at large at the time of this reporting.







Manhunt underway for ‘coward’ who shot Daytona Beach officer, chief says



What are the details?

A release from the Daytona Beach Police detailed the incident, which took place on Wednesday.

Video shows the moment the unnamed officer approached the suspect, 29-year-old Othal Wallace, as Wallace sat inside his vehicle.

According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, “The officer was conducting a ‘proactive patrol’ just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Young said during a press conference. The officer had earlier radioed he was investigating a suspicious incident, according to a tweet from the police department.”

“Upon arrival he contacted a coward … and as he was escorting him out of the car, at some point the suspect turns and shoots my officer one time in the head,” Young said, according to the outlet.

As the officer approaches, Wallace can be seen getting out of the vehicle and asks, “What’s going on?” The officer tells the suspect to sit back down, but he refuses and asks the officer to back up.

“Come on now, come on now. Don’t do this,” the suspect can be heard saying.

A struggle ensues and a distinct “pop” can be heard as the suspect reportedly shoots the officer, who immediately falls to the ground.

“Several minutes passed and the officer stopped responding to other officers calling him on the radio,” the News-Journal report continued. “When officers arrived they found him lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a police statement.”

The suspect fled from the scene, and the officer was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. He remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to reports.

Early Thursday morning, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young

tweeted, “No change in the status of my hero who was shot in the line of duty last night. He’s fighting while all of us are praying[.] The manhunt continues for the coward responsible for this[.]”

In a press

release, police say that they are offering a $100,000 reward for locating the suspect.

In a Wednesday night press conference, Young said, “This entire county is on lockdown until we track this coward down. So I’m grateful for every agency that’s responded over here tonight to help us as they’re committed to staying out there until we get this coward in custody.”

The Daytona Beach Police tweeted the footage and captioned it, “A $100,000 reward is now available for anyone who can help authorities locate the man who shot one of our officers in the head earlier this evening. The man we’re looking for is located in the video below. His name is Othal Wallace. He’s 29 years old.”

A second tweet shared a snapshot of the suspect and

added, “Othal Wallace may be in a gray 2016 Honda HRV with a California tag of 7TNX532. Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 immediately.”

On Thursday, the News-Journal reported that the unnamed officer was out of surgery.

Young added that the officer, however, is still fighting for his life.

“The surgery was fairly successful,” he said according to the outlet. “He still has a long way to go.”

