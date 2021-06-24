https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-building-collapses-in-miami-numerous-casualities-feared-as-first-responders-on-scene

A large Miami-area condominium partially collapsed during the early morning hours on Thursday, drawing a massive response from first responder units who are currently on scene trying to locate any survivors.

“We’re on the scene so it’s still very active,” said Sgt. Marian Cruz of the Surfside Police Department. “What I can tell you is the building is twelve floors. The entire back side of the building has collapsed.”

Miami Dade Fire Rescue said that more than 80 units were on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments to assist with recovery efforts.

Due to the partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins, southbound traffic is being diverted west on 96 Street. Northbound traffic is being diverted at 85 & Collins Avenue. — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 24, 2021

MBPD and @MiamiBeachFire are assisting the Town of Surfside at a partial building collapse located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida. Multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade are assisting. Please follow @MiamiDadeFire for updated information. pic.twitter.com/8tORIfZfjY — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 24, 2021

“The collapse sent a cloud of debris through the neighborhood, coating cars up to two blocks away with a light layer of dust,” The Associated Press reported. “Photos and video from the scene show the collapse affected half the tower. Piles of rubble and debris surrounded the area just outside the building. The department has yet to say what may have caused the collapse near 88th Street and Collins Avenue.”

Technical Rescue Teams and units from @MiamiDadeFire going balcony-to-balcony of collapsed condo building in #Surfside just north of Miami Beach. The collapse happened sometime around 1:30….I heard the sound of saws as crews look for anyone who might be trapped @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/m9bSePV2v6 — Sam Brock (@SamBrockNBC) June 24, 2021

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

