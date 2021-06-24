https://noqreport.com/2021/06/24/breaking-down-the-latest-bipartisan-assault-on-big-tech-and-how-it-could-blow-up-in-consumers-faces/

When politicians from both parties start getting together in Washington and actually agreeing on legislation, you should hold on to your wallet and watch out. Usually, it means they’re about to spend more of your money, or, in this case, mess up the services you rely on every day.

The latest legislative crusade gaining traction in Congress among Democrats and Republicans alike is a series of antitrust bills targeting ever-reviled “Big Tech” companies such as Google and Amazon. The bills were up before the House Judiciary Committee yesterday for debate and mark-up.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington state, and Rep. Lance Gooden, a Republican from Texas, have introduced the so-called “Ending Platform Monopolies Act.” According to CNBC, this law would make it illegal for large digital platforms to “own or operate a business that presents a clear conflict of interest,” with a conflict of interest defined as “anything that incentivizes a business to favor its own services over those of a competitor or disadvantage potential competitors that use the platform.” One of the other landmark bills, introduced by Rep. Gooden and Rep. David Cicilline, a Democrat from Rhode Island, is the so-called “American Choice and Innovation Online […]

