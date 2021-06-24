https://hotair.com/jazz-shaw/2021/06/24/brett-favre-to-be-canceled-over-transgender-comments-n398717

Yesterday, Allahpundit covered the story of the female weightlifter who will be missing out on the Olympic Games because a transgender competitor qualified ahead of her. That decision has drawn criticism from a lot of people, including professional athletes who have grown increasingly alarmed at a trend that we’ve been covering here for years. But one voice joining that choir came from a somewhat unexpected source. NFL star quarterback Bret Favre expressed his displeasure on his podcast, describing weightlifter Laurel Hubbard as a man competing as a woman. (Daily Wire)

Favre made the comments in relation to the announcement earlier this week of former men’s weightlifter Laurel Hubbard being permitted to compete in the upcoming Olympic Games against biologically female competitors. Hubbard’s representation of New Zealand makes the weightlifter the first openly transgender athlete at the Games. “It’s a man competing as a woman,” Favre said on his podcast, Fox News reported. “That’s unfair. It’s not fair for a man, even if this person wants to be a woman or feels compelled — if you want to become the opposite sex, that’s fine. I got no problem with it. But you can’t compete against — males cannot compete against females.” “If I was a true female — I can’t believe I’m saying that — and I was competing in weightlifting and lost to this person, I would be beside myself,” he continued.

Favre will now join the list of other public figures who are being labeled as “transphobic” for pointing out something that should be obvious to all but the most politically motivated. He joins the ranks of J.K. Rowling, along with multiple female tennis and golf stars who have raised similar complaints. And there will almost certainly be efforts to cancel him. But at this point in his life, it would be pretty hard to cancel Mr. Favre.

This is far from the first time we’ve dealt with Laurel Hubbard here. We first covered Hubbard in 2017 when she was cleared by the IOC to compete in the Commonwealth Games. She wound up not competing in that event due to an elbow injury, but in 2019 she won gold in the Pacific Games in Samoa.

This time, the woman that Hubbard knocked out of the running is Kuinini “Nini” Manumua of Tonga. Two years ago, it was Feagaiga Stowers of Samoa. She took the gold medal in the 2017 Commonwealth Games but then had to settle for silver in the 2019 Pacific Games when Hubbard was allowed to compete. But can Hubbard actually take down the best female weightlifters in the world in Tokyo? The record doesn’t suggest that will happen, particularly at age 43. Hubbard’s best lifts are still well behind those of the current female record-holder. But it’s still an ugly outcome for Nini Manumua, who has put in years of training and overcome tremendous challenges to get a shot at an Olympic medal.

