https://dailycaller.com/2021/06/24/milwaukee-bucks-espn-criticism-statement-reaction/

The Milwaukee Bucks don’t want to hear criticism of their home city.

Prior to the Bucks dropping game one Wednesday night to the Hawks, multiple ESPN stars, including Stephen A. Smith, voiced their displeasure with the idea of having to go to Milwaukee for the NBA Finals. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

To put it bluntly, they’re not excited about the idea.

Just saw this on First Take and I’m not surprised whatsoever. Milwaukee has not covered on ESPN for decades. We don’t want yall in Milwaukee when we host the NBA Finals!! @SnellSZN@nathanmarzion@brewhoop

#bucksin6 #terriblecities #Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/Mqk1bD07uL — Logan Winser (@logan_winser) June 22, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks president Peter Feigin responded with a Wednesday afternoon statement and said in part, “There’s a reason people are coming to this welcoming gem of a city in record numbers. Oh, by the way, Milwaukeans are very nice. Look forward to hearing from you.”

You can read his full statement below.

This might surprise some of my most loyal readers, but I’m not a huge fan of Milwaukee. The city is definitely improving and trending in the correct direction, but it’s far from great.

In fact, it used to be a very tough place. I remember playing high school basketball games there as a kid and cops needing to be everywhere.

So, you’re not really going to find me defending Milwaukee as a great vacation destination because it’s simply not.

At the same time, ESPN stars aren’t going to be staying in any rough neighborhoods. They’re going to be in the nicest hotels money can buy and they’ll eat at super nice restaurants.

Let’s not pretend like that’s not the case. They’d only see the best of Milwaukee, and that’s a fact.

The good news for everyone in the clip above is the Bucks are down 0-1 to the Hawks, and this might not even be a concern. You can catch game two Friday night!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

