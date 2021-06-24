https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/byron-donalds-my-skin-isnt-black-enough-for-congressional-black-caucus/

Posted by Kane on June 24, 2021 3:12 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Rising Florida Star Byron Donalds on Biden’s speech — ‘I did not realize that Saturday Night Live actually went to the White House, it was one of the most comical things I’ve seen.’

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...