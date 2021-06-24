https://justthenews.com/nation/science/cartographers-declare-earth-now-has-fifth-named-ocean?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Experts with National Geographic have officially declared the fifth named ocean on the Earth’s surface.

Dubbed the “Southern Ocean,” it’s “the body of water encircling Antarctica,” the magazine revealed this month.

The magazine said the ocean is “unlike any other,” with one scientist declaring that, within this ocean, “the glaciers are bluer, the air colder, the mountains more intimidating, and the landscapes more captivating than anywhere else you can go.”

The Southern Ocean joins the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian and Arctic oceans as those officially named by major cartographers.

