https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cdc-emergency-meeting/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







CDC still recommends vaccine despite 400 cases of heart condition tied to mRNA shots

June 24 (UPI) — The U.S. CDC said more than 1,200 Americans, mostly under the age of 30, have developed a rare heart inflammation after receiving either the Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine.

During a meeting of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Particles on Wednesday, health officials presented slides that said as of June 11 a total of 1,226 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis have been reported, with the CDC confirming 323 cases among those below the age of 29.

The CDC said 267 instances of the heart condition occurred after the first dose, 827 after the second dose.