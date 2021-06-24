https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2021/06/24/china-lied-about-covid-again-outbreak-might-have-begun-months-earlier-n1456790

Welcome to Insanity Wrap, your daily dose of the best of the worst. “China lied about COVID again” is today’s big crazy.

Plus:

Child neglect is a progressive, antiracist value

How to tell if you’re the bad guy with this one easy test

Donald Trump orders Taco Bell

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

The worst part is that this isn’t parody 😳 pic.twitter.com/x5ziljL9H3 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2021

Insanity Wrap is crying for that baby, whose own mother won’t comfort her, and denies others the chance to help.

The worst part is the mother’s moral preening over neglecting her own child.

Today’s first Bloody Mary is a double.

China Lied About COVID Again

Xiao Yijiu/Xinhua via AP

It gets worse:

Almost 10,000 international competitors from 100 countries took part in what is known as the ‘military Olympics’ in October 2019, two months before Beijing confirmed they were treating patients with an ‘unknown pneumonia’. ‘One athlete from Luxembourg reported “nearly empty” streets in Wuhan during the games, recalling, “It was a ghost town” and “There were rumors that the government warned the inhabitants not to go out,”‘ wrote Rep. Mike Gallagher in a letter to the Pentagon first reported by the Washington Post. ‘While anecdotal, these reports raise important questions about the timeline of the initial COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan.’

Anecdotal, but totally in line with what we’ve slowly been allowed to learn about the when/where/how of the Wuhan Flu pandemic.

Related: Footage of Bats Kept in Wuhan Lab Fuels Scrutiny Over Its Research.

Epoch Times reports that “some overseas Chinese-language media had cited the video last year,” but is getting more attention “as the possibility that the virus may have escaped from a Chinese laboratory has gained traction.”

The killer reveal: “The WIV [Wuhan Institute of Virology] has filed at least two patents related to bat breeding.”

What the Daily Mail’s report indicates is that Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to its own residents, while bringing in 10,000 athletes from 100 countries to contract the virus and then return to their homes.

That would make the mostly-myth/partly-fact of “plague blankets” look like intercultural kumbaya.

We know for certain that Beijing lied about the timeline, and we know for sure that Beijing feigned ignorance about the origin of the Wuhan Flu. We know for sure that China lied to the world in a similar way shortly after the “military Olympics” when they restricted Wuhan residents from traveling within China, but did allow them — as disease carriers — to travel to the rest of the world.

So it’s Insanity Wrap’s inclination is to say, “Hell, yes, Communist China lied about COVID again.”

The CCP regime must be sanctioned, and hard.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

A fire was set outside the Rock Hill Police Department then put out @wcnc pic.twitter.com/PueJslFt1C — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) June 24, 2021

There’s a thread of four videos from this partly violent riot in Rock Hill, South Carolina, including the part where firefighters — pretty much everyone’s idea of the good guys — requiring a police escort to put out a fire.

#ProTip: When you’re threatening firefighters trying to do their job, you’re the bad guy.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

Robert L. Bradley Jr. has written a very detailed and technical article, and Insanity Wrap would urge you to read it when you have the time.

It’s good and important stuff.

Insanity Wrap was going to comment on it, but everything we might have said was already best summed up by our friend (and former VodkaPundit guest-blogger) Will Collier:

A reminder: models are not science (and certainly not SCIENCE!). Models are software. Software is coded by humans. Humans are error-prone, and (not unlike climate) subject to internal processes that are not always apparent or well-understood.

Indeed.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

Milley went full Democrat pic.twitter.com/xNvyDmUaze — djcalligraphy ™ (@DJcalligraphy) June 24, 2021

Moving right along…

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

You’d have to be crazy to think this is going anywhere in this Congress, but we’ll get to that right after this brief excerpt:

My censure bill holds President Biden accountable for his actions—or lack thereof—at the border. Biden has refused to enforce the laws securing our border, he has refused to visit our border, his border czar Kamala has refused to visit the border, and his Secretary of Homeland Security is lying to the American people by saying that our border is closed. Not only has Biden done nothing to secure the border, he has actively made it worse by implementing policies that incentivize illegal immigration like amnesty, catch and release, and abolishing the remain in Mexico policy. The result of Biden’s mismanagement is staggering, and the numbers speak for themselves.

Boebert has 23 Republican co-signers, which is nice, but you’d still have to be crazy to think Nancy Pelosi would even lift a finger to squash the resolution.

She’ll ignore it because she can.

But if Boebert & Co. are crazy, then it’s the totally sane kind of crazy that focuses at least some attention on Presidentish Biden’s manufactured crisis on our southern border.

Speaking of the Manufactured Border Crisis…

This showed up on our MeWe feed last night and we just had to share.

Donald Trump Visits Taco Bell

Here’s taco bell from last night 🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/gXsBzQe74a — Shawn Farash ❌🐻 (@Shawn_Farash) June 20, 2021

Shawn Farash — the Lawn Guyland sensation behind yesterday’s Trump GPS video — has done it again.

Insanity Wrap hasn’t seen an impression this good since Rich Little was doing Johnny Carson.

My, but we’re getting old.

One More Thing…

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

—

