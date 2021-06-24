https://www.dailywire.com/news/creepy-joe-trends-after-biden-keeps-whispering-at-press-conference

During a White House press conference on Thursday to deliver remarks on infrastructure after he had met with a group of bipartisan senators, President Joe Biden exhibited bizarre behavior, consistently whispering into the microphone, and triggering “Creepy Joe” to trend.

Asked about the timeline for relief in the bill, Biden said, “You said people are waiting for relief.” Leaning forward toward the microphone, he whispered, “I got them $1.9 trillion in relief so far.” He continued, “They’re going to be getting checks in the mail that are consequential this week for childcare.”

Seven minutes later, he said, “These are really tough decisions senators got. I don’t in any way dismiss what Senator Murphy says about the environment. I don’t dismiss it at all. Just remind him,” then hissed, his eyes as wide as proverbial saucers, “I wrote the bill on the environment.”

Four minutes after that, he stated, “And guess what? Remember, you’re asking me — and I’m not being critical of you all, I really mean this, those are legitimate questions you’re asking me, asking me, ‘Well, you know, guess what? Employers can’t find workers.’” He leaned forward, again wide-eyed, whispering, “I said, ‘Yeah. Pay them more.’ This is an employees’, employees bargaining chip now. What’s happening?”

Reaction on social media came quickly:

What did I just watch!? 👀

Last week, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), the former White House physician for former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, sent a letter to Joe Biden urging that he immediately submit to a cognitive test because his “mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent over the past eighteen months.”

The Daily Wire reported:

The letter — which was signed by more than a dozen other lawmakers, including by another physician and a dentist — told Biden that he should “follow the precedent set by former President Trump to document and demonstrate sound mental abilities.” “The American people should have absolute confidence in their President,” the letter states. “They deserve to know that he or she can perform the duties of Head of State and Commander in Chief. They deserve full transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader. To achieve this, we urge you to submit to a cognitive test immediately. We implore you to then publish the test results, so the American people know the full mental and intellectual health of their President, and to set an example for all Presidents to follow going forward.”

The letter continued:

Previously, while on the campaign trail, you agreed to a similar assessment. At first, you “grew testy” and questioned “why the hell would I take a test,” according to an AP report. Later, you relented and said you were “very willing to let the American public judge my physical, mental – my physical, as well as my mental fitness and to, you know, to make a judgement about who I am.”

