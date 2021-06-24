https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/crowder-2653408914

President Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss issues related to hacking and human rights abuses in Geneva last week.

Steven Crowder covered the story on his morning show Wednesday and noted that when former President Donald Trump met with Putin, Trump’s body language conveyed strength. A stark contrast, Crowder noted, to current U.S. President Joe Biden.

“I hate that we [The United States] are in a position of weakness right now,” Crowder commented.

Trump’s body language, Crowder asserted, was projecting control. Watch that clip to see footage from Biden’s meeting with Putin which, according to Crowder, projected weakness.

Can’t watch? Download the podcast

here.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

