The number people who have died in the partial collapse of a Miami-area condominium reached four, after search-and-rescue teams found three more bodies overnight, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday morning.

One person was found dead in the immediate aftermath of the collapse early Thursday of Champlain Towers South.

“I want to be very clear about the numbers. They are very fluid,” Cava said at a press conference. “We are going to work as hard as we can to continue our search-and-rescue operation. That is our priority.”

Official have yet to determine what caused the collapse.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has declared the incident an emergency, activating federal support.

