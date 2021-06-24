https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/democratic-senator-sheldon-whitehouse-exposed-membership-second-white-club/

Unimpressive Democrat Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is exposed again. It’s reported that he has a second membership to another ‘all white’ boat club.

Earlier this week it was reported that Democrat Senator Sheldon Whitehouse has a membership to an all-white boat club in Rhode Island. He blew it off as a ‘tradition’ where he comes from.

Last night, the Daily Mail report reported that Whitehouse has another membership to an ‘all white’ club:

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse defended membership in second club that ‘lacks diversity’ and says he won’t resign – but vows to ‘build a more inclusive membership’ on Wednesday. Whitehouse, 65, belongs to the Ida Lewis Yacht Club of Newport – which he did not identify but was confirmed by the club to Fox News. The news comes after he had been linked to the Bailey’s Beach Club, another entity that has faced criticism for seemingly having no black members, sparking criticism of the progressive politician from constituents in Rhode Island.

But Democrats really care about minorities and racism.

