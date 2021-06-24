https://thehill.com/homenews/house/560040-democrats-to-create-select-committee-to-probe-jan-6-attack

House Democrats will soon establish a special congressional committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiSchumer vows to advance two-pronged infrastructure plan next month Senators say White House aides agreed to infrastructure ‘framework’ Tim Cook called Pelosi to say tech antitrust bills were rushed MORE (D-Calif.) announced Thursday.

“It is imperative that we seek the truth for what happened,” she told reporters in the Capitol.

The move, coming almost six months after the deadly riot, indicates that Democrats have no intention of letting Republicans stymie a comprehensive examination of the violence and what led up to it.

Pelosi declined to provide details about the composition of the committee, or who she’ll choose to lead it. But she made clear that its scope will be focused squarely on the attack of Jan. 6 — and not other incidents of political violence, as Republican leaders had demanded. And she left side open the possibility that the probe could extend into 2022, which would keep the spotlight on the role Trump and the Republicans played on Jan. 6 in an election year when the GOP likes its odds of winning back power.

“The timetable will be as long as it takes,” she said.

The select committee, to consist of lawmakers from both parties, was not the Democrats’ first choice for an investigative strategy. But Senate Republicans last month blocked legislation to establish an independent panel — modeled on the 9/11 commission — to conduct the probe.

That vote prompted howls from Democrats, who have portrayed the attack — the first violent breach of the Capitol since the War of 1812 — as an existential assault on the nation’s democratic processes. The siege was conducted by supporters of then-President Trump Donald TrumpIran claims U.S. to lift all oil sanctions but State Department says ‘nothing is agreed’ Ivanka Trump, Kushner distance themselves from Trump claims on election: CNN Overnight Defense: Joint Chiefs chairman clashes with GOP on critical race theory | House bill introduced to overhaul military justice system as sexual assault reform builds momentum MORE, who, moved by Trump’s false claims of a stolen election, were attempting to block Congress’s certification of his defeat.

Republicans had initially backed an independent investigation. But they’re also eyeing gains in the House and the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections — with a shot of winning back both chambers — and they don’t want to alienate Trump, who remains enormously popular with the GOP base.

The Senate blockade of the independent commission launched weeks of internal debate within the House Democratic Caucus about the best strategy forward.

Some were pushing to empower a single sitting committee, like Homeland Security, to take the investigative lead, noting that Rep. Bennie Thompson Bennie Gordon ThompsonDHS considering asylum for migrants whose cases were terminated under Trump Democratic clamor grows for select committee on Jan. 6 attack Lobbying world MORE (D-Miss.), the chairman of that panel, had joined forces with ranking member John Katko John Michael KatkoBipartisan lawmakers highlight COVID-19 impact on mental health, addiction Overnight Health Care: White House acknowledges it will fall short of July 4 vaccine goal | Fauci warns of ‘localized surges’ in areas with low vaccination rates | Senate Finance leader releases principles for lowering prescription drug prices Trump offers to back Katko challenger after impeachment vote MORE (R-N.Y.) to author the legislation creating an independent commission.

Others were pushing President Biden Joe BidenSchumer vows to advance two-pronged infrastructure plan next month Biden appoints veteran housing, banking regulator as acting FHFA chief Iran claims U.S. to lift all oil sanctions but State Department says ‘nothing is agreed’ MORE to form his own bipartisan investigative panel from the White House — a proposal Pelosi and the administration resisted.

Most Democrats supported Pelosi in allowing the Senate more time to rally enough votes to adopt the independent commission, which fell just three Republicans shy of defeating a GOP filibuster. Four weeks after that failed vote, however, Pelosi lost patience and announced the select committee.

