https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/560176-desantis-declares-state-of-emergency-following-surfside-building

Gov. Ron DeSantisRon DeSantisTrump clash ahead: Ron DeSantis positions himself as GOP’s future in a direct-mail piece GOP governors embrace culture wars with White House in mind Cruise ships eager to set sail after court victory MORE (R-Fla.) has declared a state of emergency in Florida after a residential building in the Miami area collapsed, FOX News affiliate WSVN reported.

The executive order came after Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava (D) requested DeSantis declare a state of emergency earlier Thursday.

The order will make it easier for state and federal resources to be provided in aid for those affected by the collapse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor DeSantis signs emergency declaration for Miami-Dade County. This had been requested by @MayorDaniella pic.twitter.com/gXnZbVdNfc — Frank Guzman (@fguzmanon7) June 24, 2021

The news comes shortly after President Biden Joe BidenSchumer vows to advance two-pronged infrastructure plan next month Biden appoints veteran housing, banking regulator as acting FHFA chief Iran claims U.S. to lift all oil sanctions but State Department says ‘nothing is agreed’ MORE on Thursday afternoon said that the federal government was ready to help Florida as soon as the governor declared a state of emergency.

The president said that, at the time, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was assessing the situation on the ground, but were waiting for DeSantis’s order.

“I say to the people of Florida, whatever help you want that the federal government can provide, we are waiting, just ask us, we’ll be there,” Biden said earlier Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A residential building in the Surfside area collapsed Thursday, leaving one dead and at least 99 people unaccounted for. Cava, during a press conference said that 102 people from the building have been accounted for, but authorities are continuing their search through the debris for lost residents.

Following DeSantis’s order, Cava shared to Twitter a “thank you” to the governor for his action.

This order is critical to marshal the full resources needed in this crisis. Thank you, @GovRonDeSantis. https://t.co/y0y7vMe9W1 — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) June 24, 2021

“This order is critical to marshal the full resources needed in this crisis. Thank you, @GovRonDeSantis,” Cava said.

The order comes after Cava herself signed a state of emergency for the county.

I just signed a declaration of local state of emergency that will immediately begin to allocate the necessary resources we need here on the ground. I urge @GovRonDeSantis to do the same at the state level. pic.twitter.com/SmezKHAqi9 — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) June 24, 2021

The Hill has reached out to DeSantis’ office for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

