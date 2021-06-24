https://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/560096-dhs-official-told-lawmakers-theres-concern-about-trump-august

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official told members of Congress on Wednesday that there is concern in the department regarding conspiracy theories that former President TrumpDonald TrumpIran claims U.S. to lift all oil sanctions but State Department says ‘nothing is agreed’ Ivanka Trump, Kushner distance themselves from Trump claims on election: CNN Overnight Defense: Joint Chiefs chairman clashes with GOP on critical race theory | House bill introduced to overhaul military justice system as sexual assault reform builds momentum MORE will be reinstated in August, Politico reports.

Sources familiar with the exchange said top DHS counterterrorism official John Cohen shared these concerns while speaking in a members only briefing with the House Homeland Security Committee.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin Elissa SlotkinExclusive: Conservative group targets vulnerable Democrats over abortion Republicans eye Nashville crack-up to gain House seat Democrats seize on GOP opposition to Jan. 6 commission MORE (D-Mich.) reportedly asked Cohen how DHS is monitoring the spread of disinformation and conspiracy as well as how they fuel violence, specifically pointing to the Trump reinstatement conspiracy theory that has become popular among QAnon followers.

According to Politico’s sources, Cohen said that DHS had not found anything linking violence to the conspiracy theory that Trump will be reinstated, though he did say the department was following online discussions in extremist communities.

Cohen said that DHS was highly concerned about the conspiracy theory, however, as it fuels the narrative that the election was rigged, which could in turn spark violence among extremists.

The Hill has reached out to DHS for comment.

A Hill-HarrisX poll released last week found that 30 percent of Republican voters believe Trump will be reinstated in August, though there is no legal or constitutional maneuver that could feasibly return the former U.S. president to office in the midst of President Biden Joe BidenSchumer vows to advance two-pronged infrastructure plan next month Biden appoints veteran housing, banking regulator as acting FHFA chief Iran claims U.S. to lift all oil sanctions but State Department says ‘nothing is agreed’ MORE‘s own term.

Trump himself has reportedly told acquaintances that he expects to be reinstated in August.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerDemocrats urge Biden to extend moratorium on student loan payments White House draws ire of progressives amid voting rights defeat Murkowski to vote ‘no’ on voting rights bill MORE (D-N.Y.) said earlier in June that the large number of Republicans who believe this conspiracy theory is a “glaring warning on the persistent acceptance of the stolen election narrative.”

“They believe him when he just abjectly lies. It is a glaring warning that the Big Lie has created fertile ground for all sorts of insane conspiracy,” he said on the Senate floor, referring to Trump’s belief that the election was stolen from him.

“Of course, the idea of ‘reinstatement’ comes from disgraced former President Trump himself and is nothing more than the deluded ramblings of a defeated politician,” Schumer added.

