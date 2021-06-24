https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/dni-report-says-investigators-are-unable-explain-nearly-every-ufo?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A report released today by the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence candidly admitted that federal investigators were unable to explain virtually every sighting of unidentified flying objects by military officials.

The interim report, released on Friday afternoon, said the Department of Defense’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force “concentrated its review on reports that occurred between 2004 and 2021,” with the reports largely coming from incidents “witnessed firsthand by military aviators.”

The paper admitted that the vast majority of incidents remain unexplained.

“With the exception of the one instance where we determined with high confidence that the reported UAP was airborne clutter, specifically a deflating balloon, we currently lack sufficient information in our dataset to attribute incidents to specific explanations,” it states.

The report noted that the unexplained phenomena “pose a hazard to safety of flight and could pose a broader danger if some instances represent sophisticated collection against U.S. military activities by a foreign government or demonstrate a breakthrough aerospace technology by a potential adversary.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

