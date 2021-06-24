https://thehill.com/homenews/media/560178-doj-charges-first-capitol-rioters-suspected-of-attacking-media

The Department of Justice charged its first Capitol rioter suspected of attacking the media on Jan. 6.

Shane Jason Woods is being accused of attacking a Capitol police officer and a member of the media, a criminal complaint released on Thursday showed.

He is facing eight federal charges, including assault in special maritime and territorial jurisdiction, assault on a law enforcement officer and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Woods allegedly ran up to a Capitol police officer who was just sprayed with bear repellant and tripped and pushed the officer to the ground, according to the complaint.

“The manner of attack on the cameraman was very similar to the attack on USCP Officer,” the complaint says.

The complaint alleges Woods ran up to a cameraman and tackled him to the ground in the media staging area. Woods left after the confrontation.

“We have now crossed the threshold of 500 arrests, including the 100th arrest of a defendant on charges of assaulting a federal law enforcement officer. This morning, we arrested our first defendant on charges that include assaulting a member of the news media,” Attorney General Merrick GarlandMerrick GarlandBiden emphasizes investment in police, communities to combat crime Watch live: Biden, Garland deliver remarks on gun crime prevention Energized Trump probes pose problems for Biden MORE said on Thursday.

“I could not be more proud of the extraordinary effort by investigators and prosecutors to hold accountable those who engaged in criminal acts that day,” Garland added.

Authorities are still investigating the violent riot on Jan. 6 that attempted to stop Congress from certifying the electoral votes for President Joe Biden Joe BidenSchumer vows to advance two-pronged infrastructure plan next month Biden appoints veteran housing, banking regulator as acting FHFA chief Iran claims U.S. to lift all oil sanctions but State Department says ‘nothing is agreed’ MORE. The riot left multiple people dead and significant damage to the Capitol.

