Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada hosted its first-ever drag queen show last week, reflecting service members’ commitment to “diversity and inclusion,” a base spokesperson

told Newsweek.

What are the details?

The “Drag-u-Nellis” show was held at the Las Vegas base last Thursday, the magazine said, adding that the Nellis Air Force Base Pride committee planned the event.

Newsweek said the show featured drag queens from the Las Vegas area, including appearances by Coco Montrese, Makena Knight, and Alexis Mateo. The event’s flyer said attendees can “discover the significance of Drag in the LGBT+ Community.”

The individual who posted the event flyer on Twitter — @BravoKiloActual — is an Air Force special warfare veteran, according to the person’s bio.

“I guess the airmen at @NellisAFB have completely mastered air and ground combat so they can relax with an event that has grown men in dresses twerking; very cool!” @BravoKiloActual added in a subsequent

tweet.

Newsweek also said event critics wondered why the largest U.S. air combat training center was hosting a drag show, noting some

Twitter users called it “outrageous” and “unbelievable.”

Here’s how other observers reacted:

“I’m so embarrassed for our military but our country,” one commenter wrote. “Some of you may think this OK but many more of us are disgusted and find this appalling and disrespectful to those in uniform past and present. On a global stage we are being laughed at.”

“I love drag shows & it’s great entertainment. But I’m totally lost on this new ‘woke’ agenda being pushed on our military,” another user noted. “Their oath is to support & defend the constitution, not to learn the history of drag.”

“China and Russia are licking their chops over the decline of the United States,” another commenter declared.

“Base commander should be relieved of duty for letting this happen….oh wait, it’s the Biden admin…..never mind,” another user said.

What did the base have to say?

“Nellis Air Force Base is committed to providing and championing an environment that is characterized by equal opportunity, diversity, and inclusion,” a base spokesman told Newsweek. “Base leaders remain supportive of events and initiatives that reinforce the Air Force’s emphasis on diversity and inclusion toward recognizing the value every one of our Airmen brings to the team.”

The spokesperson added to the magazine that “approximately 180 Nellis community members attended, and feedback from attendees was resoundingly positive.”

Anything else?

Nellis also houses the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center, which Newsweek — citing the base’s website — said is “the largest and most demanding advanced air combat training mission in the world.”

