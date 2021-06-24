https://www.oann.com/electric-vehicle-maker-xpeng-to-list-on-hong-kong-stock-exchange/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=electric-vehicle-maker-xpeng-to-list-on-hong-kong-stock-exchange



FILE PHOTO: People walk past an Xpeng booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song FILE PHOTO: People walk past an Xpeng booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

June 24, 2021

(Reuters) – Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng Inc said on Thursday it is looking to list its common shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as part of its global offering.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

