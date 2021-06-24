https://justthenews.com/government/eric-holder-becomes-latest-democrat-signal-support-voter-id?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder became the latest high-profile Democrat to offer conditional support for voter ID laws, signalling an ongoing transformation among Democratic politicians regarding the policies they’ve often decried as racist and evil-intentioned.

Holder during a House Administration Committee hearing on Thursday said that he opposes “the overly prescriptive way in which states — generally Republican states — have indicated that which is acceptable [voter ID].”

“If you expand the number of things somebody can use to prove they are who they claim to be, I could support voter ID,” he added.

Holder has previously been vociferously opposed to voter ID measures, calling them “un-American” and suggesting that such laws would serve to “[end] our nation’s proud tradition of expanding the franchise.”

Holder’s flip on the issue is the latest among Democrats who appear to be altering their views on voter ID seemingly in an effort to help with the passage of the For the People Act, a major federal overhaul of U.S. election law. West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has proposed a national voter ID policy as part of a compromise measure for the bill.

Ga. Sen. Raphael Warnock this month also signalled a new support for voter ID measures, as did major Georgia Democratic activist Stacey Abrams. Both have opposed voter ID in the past.

