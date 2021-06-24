https://babylonbee.com/news/experts-now-recommend-changing-your-gender-fluid-every-3-months-or-3000-tiktok-posts/

Experts Now Recommend Changing Your Gender Fluid Every 3 Months Or 3,000 TikTok Posts

U.S.—Experts in the field of gender studies released a recent study that recommends that gender fluids be changed out regularly to achieve peak gender fluidity capabilities.

“Our panel of experts discovered that many in the LGBTQ+ community who identify as gender-fluid started to become increasingly “cisgender” after about 3 months or after burning through about 3,000 TikTok posts,” said Professor of Gender studies at Yale University, Dr. Fifi Fishman. “They really need to watch for the warning signs that their gender fluids are starting to become stagnant and sludge-like.”

“Some indicators to look for when you are overdue for gender-fluid changes are when you begin not flying into a murderous rage when someone uses your preferred pronouns incorrectly or not wanting to keep up your weekly routine of dying your hair to match the color of the rainbow. Even something as simple as sitting down and conversing rationally with a straight, white male is a dangerous warning sign that your gender fluids are in for a much-needed overhaul.”

When asked what the gender-fluid community can do to get these fluids replaced Prof. Fishman told us that all they must do is head down to their local Pep Genderless Young People service center and ask for the “Premium Pride Package.” “That will keep those fluids running smoothly for an extended 6 months or 6,000 Tiktok posts,” stated Fishman.

“They will even install a rainbow-shaped chip in your wrist that will begin to flash when your next gender fluid change is needed! It can’t get any easier than that!”