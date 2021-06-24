https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/24/experts-tell-new-york-times-mara-gay-that-spike-in-crime-is-due-to-trauma-grief-and-just-general-upheaval/

After President Joe Biden laid out his plan Thursday to curb gun violence and possibly nuke American citizens, New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay was asked her thoughts on MSNBC. Not surprisingly, she’s a fan of the federal government tackling the problem of gun violence, seeing as those big blue cities with the most shootings can’t stem the flow of guns from areas with more lax gun control laws.

It was good of her, though, to admit that there is a spike in gun violence, particular in large, Democrat-run cities, and experts attribute that to a large number of things, including trauma, grief, homelessness, “and just general upheaval that the United States has gone through.” Is general upheaval her way of referring to a whole summer of rioting? Probably not.

NYT’s @MaraGay: Experts say spiking crime is due to “disruption, trauma, grief, joblessness, homelessness, and just general upheavel that the United States has gone through, particularly communities of color and people living in poverty across the United States.” pic.twitter.com/MzF5PX7dMI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2021

“Experts” — Simp Sigma Tyrannis (@HubrisKarate) June 24, 2021

And extremely poor leadership and decision making in those cities, “experts” should add… — Ed Harkins (@elharks14) June 24, 2021

Increasingly when someone says the word experts they’re just using it to launder opinions that are hardly agreed upon in any real consensus https://t.co/c4IjUbLwOp — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 24, 2021

“Many people are saying”.

And it’s “upheaval” 😆 — Marco Young (@darkst) June 24, 2021

You know, just general upheaval.

I would love for her to present us with the crime stats and numbers. — Bernardo4Real (@Bernardo4real) June 24, 2021

I think the spike in crime comes from people committing illegal acts….or The perception, put forth by Portland, Seattle, New York, that crime is just people seeking reparations and we need to understand and forgive….or Judges and prosecutors are simply not doing their jobs. — ActionJackson (@ActionJacksonYo) June 24, 2021

So not disrupting the cherished narrative is more important than solutions and public safety. — Joshua Kessler (@JoshuaKessler1) June 24, 2021

Um, how would NYT know anything given their own ivory tower? — The Moderate Conservative (@TheModConser) June 24, 2021

Well then it’s not about guns. — Alex 2021 (@alexneutronstar) June 24, 2021

Good point.

There are many challenges communities of color face and they suffer in deeply serious ways other communities don’t, but we all went through the pandemic. Also, you’re blaming whole communities when you should be looking at shitty Democrat leadership that has empowered criminals. — SarahLee (@sarailola) June 24, 2021

It is always successful black Americans who’ve leveraged their education, acumen or talent to succeed in the so-called racist country that says black people in the inner cities have no agency, morals or smarts but only violence to respond to adversities. — Abiodun Adedeji (@Dzeroseven) June 24, 2021

Black Americans are the fastest growing entrepreneurs & suburbanites. It doesn’t mean everything fine & there aren’t inequalities – there are many obstacles arrayed against them but they’re surmountable. They don’t need successful black Americans suggesting violence is an option. — Abiodun Adedeji (@Dzeroseven) June 24, 2021

They have to deflect from the real problem, which they expressed full throated support for over the past year — rebel millennial (stonks/tendies) (@patriotic_giant) June 24, 2021

Spiking crime is due to the fact that criminals know they won’t be held accountable for their actions in major cities. They are letting felons out of jail now. What did they expect would happen? — Roxylee ✝️🇺🇸 (@meRoxylee) June 24, 2021

Another bad, uninformed take from Mars. We can rely on her for that. The crime spike isn’t happening outside the US, and please don’t lie that only the US has issues of racism or poverty. Because that’s not true. — Leveraged100x (@Leveraged100x) June 24, 2021

Narrator: It’s due to criminals. — Jack Doran Jr.🇺🇸 (@jackdoranjr) June 24, 2021

When you see someone like this speaking, you fully understand how corrupted our society has become. She makes excuses for everything, except the reality. Criminals, no matter the color now feel free to roam and commit crime at will while the Democrats look away on purpose — Matt Klinghammer (@MHammer1958) June 24, 2021

Can she stop — Johanna Scharf (@JohannaScharf) June 24, 2021

Dont forget to blame all those American flags and trucks! 🤡 — FREEDOM 🇺🇸👊 (@F_R_3_3_D_O_M) June 24, 2021

Bless her heart. — Shiny Objects (@piemaker) June 24, 2021

How does she suggest the federal government address trauma, disruption, and grief, if those are the underlying issues?

Related:

NYT’s Mara Gay says it’s not the own people think it is to troll a black journalist with the American flag https://t.co/3b0crwyngX — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 9, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

