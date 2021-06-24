https://americanconservativemovement.com/2021/06/24/fauci-and-the-biden-regime-are-purposely-deceiving-us-about-the-delta-variant-threat/

Prominent actors within the U.S. government have been lying to the American people about COVID-19 for 18 months and counting, and their latest behavior shows that the individuals in charge of U.S. Government Science have no intention of stopping the charade anytime soon. Over time, their lies have evolved to become so common and so reckless to the point that someone with even the most rudimentary understanding of viruses can instantly debunk the lies.

Article by Jordan Schachtel from The Dossier.

The latest “Delta variant” paranoia peddling has put their incompetence, deliberate spreading of falsehoods, and perpetual gaslighting of their own citizens on display for the world to see.

The Biden Administration, through lifelong government bureaucrat Anthony Fauci, is making a hard push to fear monger about the supposed dangers posed by the “Delta variant” of the virus that causes COVID-19.

A video posted from the White House account made the rounds Thursday morning, stating:

“Here’s the deal: The Delta variant is more contagious, it’s deadlier, and it’s spreading quickly around the world – leaving young, unvaccinated people more vulnerable than ever. Please, get vaccinated if you haven’t already. Let’s head off this strain before it’s too late.”

Here’s the deal: The Delta variant is more contagious, it’s deadlier, and it’s spreading quickly around the world – leaving young, unvaccinated people more vulnerable than ever. Please, get vaccinated if you haven’t already. Let’s head off this strain before it’s too late. pic.twitter.com/9gBeRpvCe8 — President Biden (@POTUS) June 24, 2021

Fauci has been on a media tear this week hyping up the threat of the Delta variant.

The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus that was first found in India is the greatest threat to the United States’ effort to eradicate COVID-19 in its borders, Dr. Anthony Fauci said https://t.co/Bp1XcMurn3 pic.twitter.com/eaWWrb0YlS — Reuters (@Reuters) June 22, 2021

Sometimes it’s easy to reflexively dismiss these warnings of doom and gloom as total nonsense, especially when they are in fact total, bald-faced nonsense.

(Check out this video from Ivor Cummins breaking down how the Delta variant, previously referred to as the Indian variant, is nothing more than a “political scariant.”)

First of all, it goes against all understanding of 101 concepts for a virus to mutate to become both more contagious and more deadly. If a virus becomes more contagious, it spreads faster but does not kill off its host. If a virus becomes more deadly, it doesn’t spread as fast because it has taken out its host.

In fact, the best evidence we have on the Delta variant shows that it is probably less deadly than previous mutations. And it’s always good to remember that we’re talking about a disease that sports an original recovery rate well over 99%.

Agree @EricTopol virus can’t mutate to be more fit and more virulent. Think we’ve reached peak fitness. I try to explain in thread here. A silly example I’ve used -if you evolve a hand on top of your head to grasp more, you can’t wear a hat- tradeoffshttps://t.co/kxRJBhSzNe https://t.co/lTVod6R547 — Monica Gandhi MD, MPH (@MonicaGandhi9) June 21, 2021

Horowitz: The Delta deception: New COVID variant might be less deadly https://t.co/ssm8X3PBbc — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) June 24, 2021

Second, the idea that human intervention can “head off” a strain is an idea straight out of “COVID Zero” (the idea that you can eliminate the virus from this earth) pseudoscience playbook. Fauci and the gang are by no means brilliant minds, but they are well aware that they cannot eliminate a virus from circulation. This makes it obvious that there is are several ulterior motives in play, none of which have anything to do with our health.

Outside of academic models (we all know how well those held up in the past with lockdowns, masks, etc), there is no hard evidence anywhere in the world that this Delta variant is any more or less dangerous than any other mutation of the virus. In fact, the statistics on this variant shows no particular reason for alarm. Yet the government is — let me know if this sounds familiar — baselessly making stuff up about a virus based on absolutely zero real world data.

India, where the Delta variant originated, has seen COVID cases decline 85% from the peak several weeks ago while it was the dominant strain. As of June 22, the country had fully vaccinated only 3.8% of the population. pic.twitter.com/NVut6B5xLk — Don Wolt (@tlowdon) June 23, 2021

Since the beginning of COVID Mania, the government has never been on the side of science, evidence, and data. From the infamous Gates-funded panic models and fraudulent Chinese government “science” that encouraged the world to lock down indefinitely, to the absurd “studies” about the efficacy of masks, this latest Delta variant scaremongering has once again put their lies on display for the world to see.

Given the almost two years of immunity building related to the virus, the threat posed by COVID-19 at this point in time is virtually nonexistent. There never was a legitimate reasons for a single restriction on our liberties, and today, the “delta variant” argument to curb our rights and transform our society is more baseless than ever before.

