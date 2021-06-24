https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/560029-fda-will-add-warnings-about-rare-heart

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will be adding a warning to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccines that they have been linked to rare instances of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the FDA have been investigating a link between young adults who received the coronavirus vaccine and developed myocarditis and pericarditis — heart inflammation — following vaccination.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The CDC has stated that of the 177 million people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the United States, there have been more than 1,000 instances of heart inflammation. Both institutions state that most affected patients respond well to treatment and recover, adding that people should still take the vaccination.

“The known and potential benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh the known and potential risks,” the CDC said, “including the possible risk of myocarditis or pericarditis.”

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

DELTA VARIANT HAS APPARENTLY TRIPLED IN US IN TWO WEEKS

‘WE’LL ALL BE DEAD BY JUNE!’ JARED KUSHNER SCREAMED ABOUT MASK SHORTAGE, ACCORDING TO NEW BOOK

NEW STUDY FINDS HAVING COVID-19 ONCE DOESN’T PROTECT YOU AGAINST GETTING IT AGAIN

CDC SAYS VACCINE LINK TO HEART INFLAMMATION IS STRONGER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT

WHO ADVISER ACCUSES CHINA OF ‘MASSIVE’ AND STILL-ACTIVE COVID-19 COVER-UP

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

