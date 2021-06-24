https://thehill.com/homenews/media/560129-fox-business-host-calls-barstools-portnoy-a-little-b-in-interview

Fox Business Host Charles Payne called Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy “a little bitch” during an interview on the network Thursday.

“Not everyone sold AMC at five bucks,” Payne told Portnoy during a debate on when investors should have sold stock in the movie and film company.

“Well then they’re rich and they wouldn’t be complaining, would they?” Portnoy responded.

“Well they might be, rich people complain all the time,” Payne told him. “You’re rich and you complain a lot.”

Payne asked Portnoy if he would “step up” for people invested in the stock and pressure the chairman of the SEC to “help change the rules.”

“Step up how?” Portnoy responded. “You’re making no sense, you’re being a moron.”

“And you’re being a little bitch,” Payne shot back.

Portnoy exploded with laughter, telling Payne “You’re getting trolled … social media is making a mockery of you right now.”

Portnoy claimed he did not know who Gary GenslerGary GenslerWith Washington recommitted to innovation, cryptocurrencies need a congressional fix The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Democrats’ agenda in limbo as Senate returns SEC removes Republican watchdog after progressive lobbying effort MORE, the chairman of the SEC is, prompting Payne to shut the interview down.

“Hey Dave, we’ll leave it there, my man, we’ll talk again soon,” Payne said.

“Don’t be a little bitch,” Portnoy mocked Payne, pointing his finger at the camera as the segment ended, “Don’t be a little bitch.”

Portnoy livestreams himself trading stocks on almost a daily basis, priding himself on taking big risks in the market and getting an edge on professional investors he disparagingly calls the “suits” on Wall Street.

