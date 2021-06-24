https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/06/24/georgia-sec-of-state-accused-of-secretly-investigating-key-2020-ballots-violating-state-law-1093544/

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been accused by an election watchdog group of nefarious meddling in the 2020 election, and the group appears to have some evidence to back its claims.

The evidence is the recent admission by Raffensperger’s staff that, in violation of court orders, they’d secretly deployed their own team to inspect the mail-in-ballots in Fulton County, which is where allegations of voter fraud/malfeasance have been most prominent.

“Frances Watson, chief investigator for the secretary of state’s office, confirmed in a statement … that she sent investigators to Fulton County earlier this year to inspect the batches of sealed ballots,” RealClearInvestigations confirmed Tuesday.

“Our investigators looked into it and didn’t find anything,” she reportedly said.

Watson is the same Georgia official whom the mainstream press falsely accused former President Donald Trump of trying to pressure during a December phone call.

Her remarks to RCI raise a number of concerns.

First, the inspection was conducted after a judge “had issued a protective order over the ballots,” according to RCI.

Second, the team’s findings contradict claims from actual poll watchers who’d reportedly “described the mail-in ballots in sworn affidavits as devoid of creases and folds and featuring identically bubbled-in marks for Biden.” The ballots had essentially looked like “they’d been run through a photocopy machine.”

Third, the official who went on record about the ballots, Fulton County poll manager Suzi Voyles, was allegedly pressured by Raffensperger’s staff to retract her claims.

“In a Jan. 7 interview, which took place at a secretary of state’s office in Atlanta, Voyles [said] that an investigator identifying himself as Paul Braun ‘grilled me for over two hours’ about her testimony. She said he was joined by another official whom she said was from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation,” RCI reported.

“She added the investigators ‘gave no indication’ they had gone to the warehouse to find the suspicious ballots or were conducting any kind of forensic investigation. Voyles said the investigators kept trying to convince her she might have been mistaken about her observations,” according to RCI.

Fourth, when questioned by RCI about this grilling, Watson claimed that Voyles had “stated that she may have been mistaken about the batch number and provided a different batch number.”

But according to Voyles, this is a lie.

“I never said that,” she told RCI.

Because of these discrepancies, as well as the recently unearthed bombshell that Raffensperger’s team had secretly inspected the ballots themselves, the election watchdog group VoterGA suspects that his office may have tampered with the original ballots.

The group is led by Garland Favorito, who is a Georgia poll watcher himself. Learn more about him and his group’s lawsuit in the interview below that was recorded this week by The Gateway Pundit:

According to RCI, Favorito’s group wants to know “why state officials did not disclose their activities to the court and fear they may have ‘tampered’ with the sealed ballots, which are at the center of their lawsuit seeking access to all 147,000 absentee ballots cast during the 2020 election in Fulton County, which includes much of Atlanta.”

The group has also accused Raffensperger of breaking the chain of custody.

“If the secretary of state’s office did that, they tampered with the ballots and violated Georgia state law,” Favorito said in a statement to RCI.

“They would have had to ask for a court order to unseal and inspect those ballots and they never did that,” he added, referencing the team’s violation of Henry County Chief Judge Brian Amero’s protective order.

Yet despite violating that order themselves, Raffensperger’s team is now citing “security and confidentiality of ballots” as to why VoterGA shouldn’t be allowed to conduct its own inspection of the ballots.

“The security and confidentiality of ballots is to be strictly maintained, and the court should be cautious in granting petitioners’ access to ballots that Georgia law requires to remain under seal, which makes it a felony as soon as petitioners were to lay hands on them,” they reportedly wrote in an amicus brief filed in April.

Amero reportedly disagreed. In a stunning ruling last month, he called for all 147,000 ballots to be unsealed and inspected. But after Fulton County officials filed a motion demanding that the case be dismissed, he reportedly had to stay the order til he could review the motion and rule on it sometime later this month.

For the time being, however, he reportedly ordered that the ballots be guarded 24/7 at a warehouse.

GA judge orders ‘strangely pristine’ mail-in ballots, that look photocopied, to be guarded https://t.co/OcmqY0iVYN pic.twitter.com/RsbnJLicJh — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) June 9, 2021

These orders were also not followed. Security personnel who were guarding the facility reportedly left their stations on the afternoon of May 29th. While they were gone, a motion-detection alarm was triggered. Upon their return, they found the front door unlocked and wide open but claimed that the ballots were left untouched.

Favorito has since requested access to the warehouse’s security footage.

Meanwhile, Raffensperger’s team has allegedly been hassling the other Fulton County poll watchers who’d also reportedly problems.

“Favorito, who did not vote for Trump, said the state has also tried to interview one other witness – poll monitor Robin Hall – and said he himself is under investigation,” according to RCI.

“He suggested state investigators are trying to intimidate witnesses into backing off their testimony, and are more interested in investigating whistleblowers than finding evidence of ballot fraud.”

