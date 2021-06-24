https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/24/glenn-greenwald-compares-tucker-carlsons-tolerance-for-opposing-views-to-joy-reid-on-msnbc/

Yesterday, MSNBC’s Joy Reid had Christopher Rufo on to discuss critical race theory. It quickly became clear that Reid didn’t want to let Rufo respond at any length:

WOWZA: Just moments into their fiery interview, the Manhattan Institute’s @realchrisrufo lowered the boom on Joy Reid, calling her out on her lies about Critical Race Theory.

The rest of the interview would devolve as Reid proceeded to act like a child and not let her guest speak pic.twitter.com/sxgT9SZ0eH — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 24, 2021

As they progressed, Reid would repeatedly shout over @realchrisrufo and equate his writings on CRT to a “manifesto.” And whenever he brought up the insidiousness of it, she accused him of lying. She even had the nerve to claim she does allow “lies” on the show. That’s her job. pic.twitter.com/Zgd2j8fy0O — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 24, 2021

Here’s an example of how Reid wouldn’t let Rufo speak. She would prattle on and attribute thoughts and comments to him that he tried to argue weren’t his, but she would just yell over him and wouldn’t let him tell her audience the truth. pic.twitter.com/pAJpJ8LO57 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 24, 2021

Journalist Glenn Greenwald also found Reid’s “interview” with Rufo to be a festival of interruptions:

Few things are more pathetic than inviting someone onto your show under the guise of debate, then using the power you have as host to refuse to let the person speak, then have your network congratulate you for your stunning victory. It’s just cowardice:https://t.co/lIyIMO3GDG — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 24, 2021

People were then telling Greenwald that Tucker Carlson does the same thing on Fox News, which Greenwald disagrees with and used video of Carlson interviewing Cornel West as an example:

For the Kremlin agents in my replies predictably using “whataboutism” to defend Joy Reid’s behavior by saying “what about Tucker?” — just like the KGB taught them to do — here’s a discussion between Tucker & Cornel West. Watch how it’s supposed to work:https://t.co/3ATkwaeYvq — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 24, 2021

There’s quite a difference in styles there.

But that is precisely what Critical Praxis requires. The use of force to shut down debate. @realchrisrufo did a marvelous job exposing Reid’s use of tactics she – ironically – denies even exist. https://t.co/CCXCnRGgb2 — David Pivtorak (@piv4law) June 24, 2021

It’s Joy Reid. I was surprised she even had him on. https://t.co/kteJa41Q3l — Gruntled (@NeverTr74704466) June 24, 2021

Reid had Rufo on but clearly didn’t want him to speak at any length.

Oh! I remember MSNBC. Used to be a network channel when I was younger. Didn’t realize they still broadcast. Who pays to keep the lights on? — Travis MacMillan (@travismacmillan) June 24, 2021

Reid’s ratings on MSNBC are circling the drain, that’s for sure.

