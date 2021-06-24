https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/24/glenn-greenwald-compares-tucker-carlsons-tolerance-for-opposing-views-to-joy-reid-on-msnbc/

Yesterday, MSNBC’s Joy Reid had Christopher Rufo on to discuss critical race theory. It quickly became clear that Reid didn’t want to let Rufo respond at any length:

Journalist Glenn Greenwald also found Reid’s “interview” with Rufo to be a festival of interruptions:

People were then telling Greenwald that Tucker Carlson does the same thing on Fox News, which Greenwald disagrees with and used video of Carlson interviewing Cornel West as an example:

There’s quite a difference in styles there.

Reid had Rufo on but clearly didn’t want him to speak at any length.

Reid’s ratings on MSNBC are circling the drain, that’s for sure.

