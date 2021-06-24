https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/good-samaritan-killed-hailed-true-hero-shooting-gunman-ambushed-police-officer/

The Good Samaritan who was killed after Monday’s shooting in Olde Town was revealed as John Hurley by the Arvada Police Department chief on Tuesday.

Hurley was hailed a “true hero” by the chief. According to witnesses, Hurley confronted the shooter.

Hurley, who resided in Golden, was 40 years old. He was described by a friend as an outspoken activist.

Hurley, Gordon Beesely, a veteran Arvada police officer, and the shooter, Ronald Troyke, were all killed in the shooting at Olde Town Square on Monday afternoon.

“They say that people who value individual liberty don’t care about other people. My friend Johnny Hurley cared too much,” Thaddeus Russell who says was friends with the hero wrote to Twitter.

They say that people who value individual liberty don’t care about other people. My friend Johnny Hurley cared too much.https://t.co/5s0hcNUiT1 — Thaddeus Russell (@ThaddeusRussell) June 23, 2021

On Monday afternoon, Bill Troyanos was working at the Arvada Army Navy Surplus store when Hurley came in. Hurley had only been inside for a few minutes when they heard gunshots outside and spotted the shooter on the plaza, according to him. Hurley quickly drew his pistol from his holster and sprang into action, according to Troyanos.

“He did not hesitate; he didn’t stand there and think about it. He totally heard the gunfire, went to the door, saw the shooter and immediately ran in that direction,” Troyanos said. “I just want to make sure his family knows how heroic he was.”

Hurley urged everyone to go to safety, according to a manager at a neighboring company who requested not to be named.

A GoFundme has also been set up to help the family. Arvada Police shared this link you can click here, “Good Samaritan”- John Hurley“

An update from the Hurley family is that John Hurley goes by “Johnny” and is from Denver Colorado. They have also authorized a GoFundMe site:https://t.co/DzGE9XisWe pic.twitter.com/zFHuVfZDFO — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) June 23, 2021

“He turned back and looked towards everybody at the restaurant and told us that he (the gunman) is coming, that he is coming back and that we should get inside,” the manager said. “I ran to the back of the store, closer to the alley, kind of ‘nooked’ myself in a corner just to feel safe.”

Hurley confronted the shooter, according to Troyanos.

“Mr. Hurley shot him. I think I heard 6 shots from his gun, maybe 5,” Troyanos said according to the outlet.

According to him, the gunman collapsed on a parked car.

Officials have not revealed who shot Hurley and killed him. They haven’t said who shot the gunman, either.

Hurley was taken away on a stretcher by paramedics, according to footage recorded by Troyanos.

“I’ve got a pit in my stomach. I mean, just to know that he got killed being that brave,” Troyanos said.

Hurley, according to Arvada Police Chief Link Strate, is a true hero who possibly prevented a bigger loss of life.

“John was a good guy, he would give you the shirt off his back. He was an outspoken activist, and wanted to help people and create change in his community. I was saddened to hear about his passing.”

‘Wanted To See A Better World’: Friends Remember Johnny Hurley, Considered Hero In Olde Town Arvada Shooting https://t.co/ji8qJkSG9h pic.twitter.com/RHcxAEbmxD — CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) June 24, 2021

“This is Johnny Hurley, the Good Samaritan @ArvadaPolice are calling a hero. These pictures were shared to me by his family. Police Chief Link Strate said he likely disrupted what could have been a larger loss of life. #9News,” a reporter for 9News wrote.

This is Johnny Hurley, the Good Samaritan @ArvadaPolice are calling a hero. These pictures were shared to me by his family. Police Chief Link Strate said he likely disrupted what could have been a larger loss of life. #9News pic.twitter.com/TBN6U3Jjge — Kelly Reinke (@KellyReinkeTV) June 23, 2021

