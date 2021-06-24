https://www.oann.com/google-delays-chromes-blocking-of-tracking-cookies-to-late-2023/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=google-delays-chromes-blocking-of-tracking-cookies-to-late-2023



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Google is seen at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech,in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

June 24, 2021

By Paresh Dave

(Reuters) – Google’s Chrome web browser will not fully block tracking cookies until late 2023, the Alphabet Inc company said on Thursday, delaying by nearly two years a move that has drawn antitrust concerns from competitors and regulators.

Google had wanted to bar reams of ad-personalization companies from gathering users’ browsing interests through cookies from January 2022. But rivals accused the world’s biggest online ads seller by revenue of using improved privacy as a pretense to gain greater market share.

After an investigation, Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) agreed this month with Google to oversee the Chrome changes. Google said its new timeline was in line with the agreement.

“We need to move at a responsible pace, allowing sufficient time for public discussion on the right solutions and for publishers and the advertising industry to migrate their services,” Vinay Goel, privacy engineering director for Chrome wrote in a blog post.

CMA could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Justice has also investigated Chrome and cookies, Reuters has reported.

The European Union’s competition commission said Wednesday it too was investigating.

Google is working with the ad industry on technologies that could replace the tracking capabilities of cookies while better protecting online privacy.

It now aims to choose new techniques by late next year, do final testing and then gradually phase out tracking cookies starting mid-2023 if CMA signs off.

Critics question the effectiveness of alternatives. They add that Google can only benefit from the elimination of what are known as third-party cookies because it can continue collecting similar data through YouTube, search and its other popular systems. A data advantage could help Google attract more advertisers.

Apple Inc’s Safari browser has pursued similar changes, but Chrome is used more widely in the United States and Europe.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave; editing by Richard Pullin)

