Rep. Lauren Boebert (R, Colo.) and 22 House Republicans have introduced a bill to censure President Joe Biden and hold him accountable for his dereliction of duty at our southern border.

Rep. Boebert traveled to the border in February, again this month to see how much worse the crisis has gotten under Biden’s watch. Neither Biden nor his ‘border czar’ Vice President Kamala Harris have visited the border since taking office. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas falsely claims that the border is secure.

“My censure bill holds President Biden accountable for his actions—or lack thereof—at the border,” Boebert said. “Not only has Biden done nothing to secure the border, but he has also actively made it worse by implementing policies that incentivize illegal immigration like amnesty, catch and release, and abolishing the remain in Mexico policy. The result of Biden’s mismanagement is staggering, and the numbers speak for themselves.”

The border is a national security and humanitarian crisis. According to a press release from Rep. Boebert:

Under President Trump, there were 1,400 children in HHS custody at the border. Today there are 22,000.

Over 1 million illegal aliens have been encountered by Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) since Biden took office, including a record-breaking 180,000 illegal aliens in May.

Since Biden took office, CBP arrested 1,413 alien drug smugglers—up from 386 last year.

Since Biden took office, CBP arrested 40 alien murderers—up from 3 last year.

Since Biden took office, CBP arrested 353 alien sex offenders—up from 156 last year.

Since Biden took office, CBP arrested 1,118 aliens for DUIs—up from 364 last year.

In just the first four months of Biden’s term, enough fentanyl to kill every American four times over has been interdicted by Border Patrol.

To read the full text of the censure bill, click here.