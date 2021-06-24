https://hannity.com/media-room/gop-senator-democrats-want-to-blame-the-gun-and-absolve-the-shooter/
BIDEN WANTS BANS: President Urges Congress to Ban Assault Weapons, Large Magazines
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.09.21
From Fox News:
President Biden on Thursday announced a set of executive actions and legislative proposals on gun control, saying that gun violence is “a public health crisis” and the administration’s actions do not contravene Second Amendment rights.
The administration aims to “confront not just the gun crisis but what is actually a public health crisis,” Biden said in his remarks in the Rose Garden. He was joined by Vice President Harris.
“Nothing I’m about to recommend in any way impinges on the Second Amendment,” Biden said. “These are phony arguments suggesting that these are Second Amendment rights at stake from what we’re talking about.”
Continuing, Biden said: “But no amendment to the Constitution is absolute … From the very beginning, you couldn’t own any weapon you wanted to own. From the very beginning the Second Amendment existed, certain people weren’t allowed to have weapons. So the idea is just bizarre to suggest that some of the things we’re recommending are contrary to the Constitution.”
In attendance were several high-profile gun control activists, including Brady United president Kris Brown, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz., and Fred Guttenberg.
An administration official detailed the actions to reporters on Wednesday. Among them, Biden is asking the Justice Department (DOJ) to propose within a month a rule to stop “ghost guns,” which are “kits” people can buy legally to assemble a functioning firearm that does not have a serial number.
Biden is also asking the DOJ to propose within 60 days a rule on braces used for handguns, which make them more accurate; to propose action on “community violence intervention”; to publish suggestions for “red flag” legislation; and is asking his administration to issue a report on gun trafficking.
Biden also formally announced David Chipman as the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
A senior administration official Wednesday said that Chipman will respect the Second Amendment while he enforces gun laws.
BIDEN in CAROLINA: ‘150 Million People Have Been Killed’ By Gun Violence Since 2007 (45% of US Population)
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.26.20
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign campaign during Tuesday night’s Democratic Debate in South Carolina; telling the audience roughly 45% of the US population has been killed by gun violence since 2007.
“150 million people have been killed since 2007 when Bernie voted to exempt gun manufacturers from liabilities. More than all the wars -including Vietnam- from that point on. Carnage on our streets. If I’m elected, the NRA, I’m coming for you,” said Biden to applause.
Biden claims firearms have killed more than half of the U.S. population since 2007 pic.twitter.com/a679hcVbYg
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 26, 2020
The Washington Post shot-down Joe Biden’s recent claims he was “arrested” alongside the US Ambassador to the UN while attempting to visit Nelson Mandela during a trip 30 years ago.
“This day, 30 years ago, Nelson Mandela walked out of prison and entered into discussions about apartheid. I had the great honor of meeting him. I had the great honor of being arrested with our U.N. ambassador on the streets of Soweto trying to get to see him on Robbens Island,” claims the former Vice President.
The Washington Post called the anecdote “ridiculous.”
New #FactChecker –> Biden’s ridiculous claim he was arrested trying to see Mandela https://t.co/OWaJkXGK7J
— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) February 25, 2020
Joe Biden has told voters at least three times that he was arrested in South Africa while trying to visit Nelson Mandela. He has also said Mandela thanked him for being arrested. There’s no evidence to back up either claim, @GlennKesslerWP reports. https://t.co/iTgKumSqUh
— Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) February 25, 2020
“As the Times noted, Biden’s memoir makes no mention of any such arrest. As far as we can tell, Biden never mentioned this arrest before; neither can we locate any news accounts of him being arrested,” adds the Post.
