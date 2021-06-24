https://justthenews.com/government/congress/graham-biden-made-gop-look-idiots-over-bipartisan-infrastructure-agreement?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says President Biden had tricked Republicans into agreeing to a bipartisan infrastructure deal, making them look like “f—ing idiots,” according to a news report.

Graham made the comment Thursday, hours after Biden and a group of five Democrats and five Republican senator announced they reached an agreement on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal, according to Politico.

However, Biden also said in touting the deal that he would sign it only if Congress through reconciliation passes a companion $4 trillion reconciliation bill that includes many Democratic parties that didn’t make it into the first bill.

“I expect that in the coming months this summer, before the fiscal year is over, that we will have voted on this bill, the infrastructure bill, as well as voted on the budget resolution. But if only one comes to me, this is the only one that comes to me, I’m not signing it. It’s in tandem,” Biden said Thursday to reporters, according to The Hill.

Graham was one of the 11 Republicans who had signed onto the original bipartisan agreement but said he was “out” after Biden said he would sign the bipartisan deal only if Congress also passed a large, companion infrastructure bill.

“If he’s gonna tie them together, he can forget it,” Graham said of Biden’s comments. “I’m not doing that. That’s extortion. I’m not going to do that.”

“Most Republicans could not have known that,” Graham also said. “There’s no way. You look like a f–ing idiot now.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

